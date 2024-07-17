LSU Baseball: Trio of Top 15 Prospects in America Heading to Baton Rouge

Jay Johnson and Co. walk away from the MLB Draft with critical pieces remaining with #LSU.



Returnees:

1B Jared Jones (28 HRs + .301 BA)

SS Michael Braswell



Signees:

William Schmidt: No. 1 RHP

Cade Arrambide: No. 1 catcher

Derek Curiel: No. 10 prospect



The Tigers are loaded.