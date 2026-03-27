LSU Baseball vs. Kentucky Wildcats Starting Lineup and How to Watch Friday's Game 1

LSU right-handed pitcher Casan Evans will take the mound on Friday night at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field to open the Tigers' three-game Southeastern Conference series against the Kentucky Wildcats.

In what will be a pivotal series for the defending National Champion LSU Tigers, the program will look to earn its first SEC series win of the season after falling to the Vanderbilt Commodores and Oklahoma Sooners in back-to-back weekends.

“(Nick) Mingione is a great coach and a great human being; his team is very fundamentally sound. Their pitching staff always has a good identity, and they use their strengths really, really well," Johnson said of Kentucky this week.

"Offensively, they try to put pressure on you, and they’re playing with a lot of confidence right now. So, it’s going to be a big challenge, and we need to come out ready to go.”

LSU will roll with Evans on the mound after a historic night last Thursday against the Oklahoma Sooners in Game 1.

Evans pieced together a masterclass day where he limited the Sooners to one unearned run on three hits in 7.2 innings with one walk and a career-best 15 strikeouts.

The 15 strikeouts by Evans represented the most by an LSU pitcher in an SEC game since Paul Skenes also recorded 15 strikeouts on May 5, 2023, at Auburn.

Now, all eyes are on Game 1 against Kentucky with the Tigers looking to get off to a hot start against an SEC foe.

The Friday Preview: No. 19 Kentucky Wildcats (20-4, 4-2) at LSU Fighting Tigers (17-9, 2-4)

DATES/TIMES

• Friday, March 27 at 6:30 p.m. CT (SEC Network+)

The Venue:

• Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field in Baton Rouge, La. (10,718)

How to Listen:

• LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates

• Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live; Live stats at www.LSUstats.com

The LSU Starting Lineup:

The LSU Numbers to Know:

• The LSU pitching staff compiled a 2.45 cumulative ERA over the Tigers’ four games last week, allowing just 12 earned runs in 44.0 innings with 22 walks, 67 strikeouts and a .199 opponent batting average … the staff ERA in the three-game Oklahoma series last weekend was 2.33, as LSU limited the Sooners to seven earned runs over 27.0 innings with 12 walks, 41 strikeouts and a .202 opponent batting average.

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Kim Mulkey's Take: LSU Women's Basketball Eyeing Major Win Over Duke Blue Devils

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