Schedule Update: LSU Baseball vs. Kentucky Wildcats Start Time in Friday's Game 1

The LSU Tigers will continue Southeastern Conference play this weekend with a three-game series against the Kentucky Wildcats up next on the docket at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

After dropping back-to-back series contests against the Vanderbilt Commodores and Oklahoma Sooners, Jay Johnson and Co. will be eyeing a pivotal weekend in Baton Rouge.

Sophomore right-hander Casan Evans is set to take the mound for the Tigers on Friday night where he is coming off of a career night last week - defeating seventh-ranked Oklahoma last Thursday.

Evans limited the Sooners to one unearned run on three hits in 7.2 innings with one walk and a career-best 15 strikeouts. The 15 strikeouts represented the most by an LSU pitcher in an SEC game since Paul Skenes also recorded 15 strikeouts on May 5, 2023, at Auburn.

Now, the Tigers' ace will once again take the mound in the Bayou State for a pivotal matchup against the Kentucky Wildcats in Game 1 on Friday night.

What's the latest on the clash at Alex Box Stadium?

Courtesy of LSU Tigers Baseball.

The Friday Preview: No. 19 Kentucky Wildcats (20-4, 4-2) at LSU Fighting Tigers (17-9, 2-4)

DATES/TIMES

• Friday, March 27 at 6:30 p.m. CT (SEC Network+)

The Venue:

• Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field in Baton Rouge, La. (10,718)

How to Listen:

• LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates

• Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live; Live stats at www.LSUstats.com

Jay Johnson's Take: Prepare for Battle

“(Kentucky) Coach (Nick) Mingione is a great coach and a great human being; his team is very fundamentally sound. Their pitching staff always has a good identity, and they use their strengths really, really well. Offensively, they try to put pressure on you, and they’re playing with a lot of confidence right now. So, it’s going to be a big challenge, and we need to come out ready to go.”

Courtesy of LSU Tigers Baseball.

The Wildcat to Know:

• The Wildcats are led at the plate by infielder Hudson Brown where he has been lethal across the 2026 season - hitting .390 with seven doubles, two homers, 22 RBI and 22 runs.

More LSU News:

The Eye-Catchers: LSU Football Opens Spring Camp With Multiple Tigers Turning Heads

LSU Basketball Pulls Off Historic Move in Hiring Away NC State Wolfpack HC Will Wade

Lane Kiffin Intrigued By This LSU Football Position Group Amid Massive Offseason

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