LSU Baseball vs. Louisiana Tech Bulldogs Starting Lineup, Start Time and TV Channel

The LSU Tigers will take the field at Alex Box Stadium on Tuesday night for an in-state clash against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs with Jay Johnson and Co. eyeing a non-conference victory.

In what has been a rollercoaster season for the defending National Champions, Johnson and Co. will face a quality opponent in a midweek matchup to open a pivotal week of play.

“It’s great that we have some very good opponents on our schedule this week; Louisiana Tech is a good team with a winning record that is playing well, and then Kentucky this weekend is a team that has been in the Top 15, Top 20 this season," Johnson said.

LSU struggled across the final two games against the Oklahoma Sooners this past weekend in Baton Rouge - unable to get over the hump down the stretch.

"One-run games are going to determine the ceiling of our season, and we have not been good in those games up to this point. Those come down to fundamentals, and we’ll keep working at it. I’ll continue to find a better way to make sure we’re tight on the things we need to come out on the right side of these games," Johnson added.

Courtesy of LSU Tigers Baseball.

Now, LSU will look to get back in the win column with an in-state foe up next on the docket for the Tigers at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

The Preview: Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (15-10) at LSU Fighting Tigers (16-9)

DATE/TIME

• Tuesday, March 24 at 6:30 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)

STADIUM

• Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field in Baton Rouge, La. (10,718)

RADIO

• LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates

• Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live; Live stats at www.LSUstats.com

Tuesday's matchup will be streamed on SEC Network+.

The Numbers to Know: Midweek Matchup Edition

• Both sophomore right-hander Deven Sheerin and junior left-hander Santiago Garcia have logged 10 strikeouts in 6.1 innings over their last three relief appearances.

• The LSU pitching staff compiled a 2.00 cumulative ERA over the Tigers’ four games last week, allowing just eight earned runs in 36.0 innings with 15 walks, 56 strikeouts and a .197 opponent batting average … the staff ERA in the three-game Oklahoma series was 2.33, as LSU limited the Sooners to seven earned runs over 27.0 innings with 12 walks, 41 strikeouts and a .202 opponent batting average.

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