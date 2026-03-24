LSU Women's Basketball vs. Duke Blue Devils Start Time, Betting Lines and TV Channel

Kim Mulkey and the LSU Tigers remain alive in the NCAA Tournament after advancing to the Sweet 16 Round with a matchup against the Duke Blue Devils up next on the docket.

Mulkey’s record in NCAA Tournament games at home improved to 26-2 after back-to-back wins over Jacksonville and Texas Tech last weekend, while LSU’s home record in the NCAA Tournament moved to 27-4.

LSU had their 16th 100-point game this season after taking down the the Red Raiders, establishing a D-I record previously held by Long Beach State with 15 games (1986-87).

This will mark the 32nd Sweet 16 for Mulkey since becoming an assistant coach at Louisiana Tech. For LSU, the victory signals its fourth-straight Sweet 16, all under Mulkey.

"I still think we can do better. I think the second quarter yesterday is a classic example," Mulkey said on Sunday.

"We didn't break it down because we have to move on, but if we were in regular season we would take that second quarter and we would just show it in great detail on what did we not do in that second quarter that allowed them to shoot so good?"

Now, the stage is set for the Sweet 16 with a clash against the Duke Blue Devils up next on the docket for Mulkey and Co.

Courtesy of LSU Tigers Women's Basketball.

The Sweet 16 schedule was released on Monday with tip-off set for 9:00 p.m. CT against the Duke Blue Devils on ESPN.

Odds, Spread and Total: LSU vs. Duke in Sweet 16

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

LSU: +8.5 (-110)

Duke: -85. (-110)

Moneyline

LSU: -395

Duke: +310

Total

Over 146.5 (-110)

Under 146.5 (-110)

Flau'jae Johnson will look to continue her final campaign with the LSU Tigers after advancing to another Sweet 16 with the program.

Courtesy of LSU Tigers Women's Basketball.

Johnson, who has started in 140 games since stepping campus, became the winningest player at home in LSU Basketball history, men’s or women’s with 69 wins to four losses.

She now sits tied for first in games started at LSU with current assistant coach Seimone Augustus. For the final time on Sunday, she walked off the PMAC floor.

“Yeah, I lost it,” Johnson said. “I knew I was going to lose it, but I was holding strong. Then my teammates came and hugged me and it was like a roar I heard in that PMAC and it was like wow.

"And I gave everything I had and just let everything out. It was the most beautiful thing that I’ve been a part of. Something I’m going to remember forever. Just so thankful for the fans. Thankful to Coach Mulkey. The whole program. It’s just been unimaginable.”

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