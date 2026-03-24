LSU Football Spring Camp Roster Notes: Multiple Tigers See Body Transformations

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers will open Spring Camp on Tuesday morning with the retooled roster in Baton Rouge set to take the field for offseason practice.

In what has become a chaotic offseason stretch in the Bayou State, Kiffin and Co. now begin the next phase with spring ball officially arriving for the program.

LSU is coming off of a three-month timeframe where the Tigers added over 40 newcomers via the Transfer Portal with nine players sitting as Top-100 prospects in the free agent market.

"I think talent-wise, probably is. A lot of that too is also the numbers," Kiffin said when asked if it was the best portal class ever. The volume helps when I make that statement. I think, over time, in general, volume's gone up because as the system evolved.

"It's really created a system that makes players go in and like I said in the beginning, when it was first created, at least now there's only one window. You basically had created a system that was two times a year as a player, so I don't blame them."

But there is also a unique blend of returning players headlined by cornerback DJ Pickett, running back Harlem Berry, and tight end Trey'Dez Green.

Courtesy of LSU Tigers Football.

Across the program's offseason, multiple players have seen body transformations, but two stand out from the rest.

The Offseason Buzz: Offseason Workout Edition

No. 1: OT Jordan Seaton

Colorado Buffaloes transfer Jordan Seaton signed with the LSU Tigers as the No. 1 rated offensive lineman in the Transfer Portal and a top-five overall player in the free agent market in January as a headliner in the haul.

Seaton started in all 13 games as a true freshman in 2024 where he earned Freshman All-America honors across a strong debut campaign under Sanders and the Buffaloes.

He didn’t allow a sack in 11 of his first 13 games where the coveted offensive tackle then carried momentum into his sophomore campaign where he boasted a 91.4 grade through the first month of the season, according to PFF.

Now, with Seaton officially in Baton Rouge, he's quickly transformed his body after shedding over 20 pounds from his frame.

#LSU signed the No. 1 offensive lineman in the Transfer Portal this offseason: Jordan Seaton.



The ex-Colorado Buffalo was listed at 6’5, 330 pounds last season.



Now, after just a few months in Baton Rouge, he checks in at 6’5, 307 pounds.



Massive transformation from Seaton. pic.twitter.com/4LjcZMm7kD — Zack Nagy (@znagy20) March 23, 2026

During his time in Boulder, Seaton was listed at 6-foot-5, 330 pounds after emerging as one of the top offensive tackles in America, but his physique has changed across his first two full months in the Bayou State.

LSU released the 2026 Spring Camp roster on Monday afternoon with Seaton's body transformation becoming noticeable. The first-year Tiger now checks in at 6-foot-5, 307 pounds - shedding 23 pounds this offseason.

No. 2: CB DJ Pickett

LSU cornerback DJ Pickett is coming off of a true freshman campaign where he put America on notice after making an immediate impact.

For the second-year Tiger, his transformation comes across what will now be his second offseason in Baton Rouge where - since his time with the program - Pickett has now added 10-plus pounds to his frame.

#LSU cornerback DJ Pickett signed with the Tigers last offseason sitting at 6’4, 178 pounds.



Now, the former No. 1 CB in America heads into his second Spring Camp listed at 6’4, 189 pounds.



The Freshman All-American enters Year 2 with an opportunity to make a statement… pic.twitter.com/ylsuJe9bqb — Zack Nagy (@znagy20) March 23, 2026

Pickett signed with the LSU Tigers as the No. 1 cornerback in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle - hovering around 6-foot-4, 178-pounds.

Now, the second-year Tiger checks in at 189 pounds with more wiggle room to add weight to his frame as a notable body transformation on the 2026 roster.

More LSU News:

Brian Kelly Reveals Eye-Opening Perspective on LSU Football's Decision to Fire Him

LSU Football Transfer Addition Generating Significant Buzz Amid Strong Offseason

LSU Football Star Labeled No. 1 Returning Player at Position Heading Into 2026 Season

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