LSU Baseball vs. McNeese State Cowboys Starting Lineup, Start Time and TV Channel

The defending National Champion LSU Tigers will take the field at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field on Tuesday night for a midweek matchup against McNeese State.

After a 3-0 weekend in Jacksonville, Jay Johnson and the LSU Tigers remain unbeaten to open the 2026 season with eight consecutive wins under the program's belt.

“I’m proud of this team for the way they performed throughout the week, including these three games in Jacksonville,” Johnson said. “The goal is to play the best we can possibly play and preparing and respecting what it takes to be close to our potential. That’s what I see these guys doing right now.”

Now, as non-conference play rolls on, the LSU Tigers will face an in-state opponent on Tuesday for a midweek clash against the McNeese Cowboys in Baton Rouge.

The Preview: McNeese Cowboys (2-5) at No. 1 LSU Tigers (8-0)

DATE/TIME

• Tuesday, February 24 at 6:30 p.m. CT

STADIUM

• Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field (10,718)

RANKINGS

• LSU – No. 1 NCBWA, No. 1 Perfect Game; No. 2 Baseball America; No. 2 D1 Baseball

• McNeese – unranked

RADIO

• LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates

• Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live; Live stats at www.LSUstats.com

ONLINE

• The game will be streamed live on SEC Network +

LSU SERIES RECORD VS. MCNEESE

• LSU leads the overall series with McNeese, 35-12, and the Tigers posted a 10-3 win over the Cowboys last season (April 15) in Baton Rouge … LSU has won 17 of its past 20 games versus McNeese … LSU, however, has just a 6-3 advantage in the last nine meetings between the schools since 2016 … McNeese defeated LSU 7-0 in 2016 in Baton Rouge and 5-4 in 2017 in Lake Charles … LSU recorded a 13-3 win over the Cowboys in 2018 in Baton Rouge before McNeese defeated the Tigers, 2-0, in 2019 at Alex Box Stadium … LSU has won the last five matchups, all in Baton Rouge – a 14-1 win in 2021, a 6-3 victory in 2022, a 7-4 win in 2023, a 16-0 shutout in 2024 and a 10-3 win in 2025.

ABOUT THE COWBOYS

• McNeese is 2-5 through its first seven games this season … the Cowboys opened the season at home in Lake Charles, La., by dropping two of three games to Sam Houston; the Cowboys then posted a midweek win at Louisiana Tech before being swept in a three-game home series by Kansas last weekend.

• McNeese head coach Justin Hill was a pitcher at LSU in 2001 and 2002 … he is in his 13th season at the helm of the Cowboys program … Hill has directed McNeese to NCAA Regional appearances in 2019 and in 2021.

• McNeese is hitting .261 as a team this season with 15 doubles, one triple and five home runs … infielder Bryce Fontenot is hitting .444 with two doubles, one homer and four RBI … infielder Hayden Stringfellow is batting .429 with one double and four RBI, and infielder Danny Barbero is hitting .318 with team-highs of two homers and five RBI.

• The McNeese pitching staff has a 6.65 cumulative ERA, and the Cowboys have recorded 84 strikeouts in 65 innings … opponents are batting a cumulative .267 against the Cowboys staff, which has allowed 10 home runs this season.

