LSU Baseball vs. Milwaukee Panthers Start Time and TV Channel in Saturday Showdown

Jay Johnson and the LSU Tigers will return to Alex Box Stadium on Saturday afternoon for Game 2 against the Milwaukee Panthers with an opportunity to capture a series win in Baton Rouge.

Catcher Cade Arrambide launched a three-run homer in Game 1 on Friday to highlight a six-run seventh inning Friday with No. 1 LSU opening the 2026 season with a 15-5 win - now eyeing the chance to take home the series on Saturday.

“It was a beautiful day, best opening-day weather we’ve had since I’ve been here,” said coach Jay Johnson, now in his fifth season at LSU. “

I’m happy for our players to get out on the field and compete against somebody else. We had a good response when we fell behind in the game, which can provide a valuable lesson, and I’m really proud of that.”

The Game Information: LSU vs. Milwaukee

DATES/TIMES

• Saturday, February 14 @ 1 p.m. CT

• Sunday, February 15 @ 1 p.m. CT

STADIUM

• Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field (10,718)

RANKINGS

• LSU – No. 1 USA Today, No. 1 Perfect Game; No. 2 Baseball America; No. 2 D1 Baseball

• MKE – unranked

RADIO

• LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates

• Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live; Live stats at www.LSUstats.com

ONLINE

• All three games will be streamed live on SEC Network+

Courtesy of LSU Tigers Baseball.

Pitching Matchup:

Game 2

LSU – Jr. RH Cooper Moore (7-3, 3.96 ERA, 88.2 IP, 19 BB, 85 SO in 2025 at Kansas)

MKE– Sr. RH Aric Ehmke (1-6, 8.70 ERA, 60.0 IP, 30 BB, 33 SO in 2025)

QUOTING LSU COACH JAY JOHNSON

“We have eight games in the first 10 days of the season. That’s a heavy lift, so we have to be smart about doing what we need to do to win the first game, and then put this whole picture together.

"Our goal is to win every single game that we can, and figure out our best team as we go. Our guys are ready to complete, they want to play an opponent. I think we would have a mutiny if I told them they had to scrimmage themselves again this weekend.”

