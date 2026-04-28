LSU Baseball vs. Southeastern Louisiana Start Time, Starting Lineups and TV Channel

Jay Johnson and the LSU Tigers will square off against the Southeastern Louisiana Lions on Tuesday night at Alex Box Stadium with the pair of in-state foes set to meet in Baton Rouge.

After another difficult weekend in SEC play, Johnson and Co. fell to the Mississippi State Bulldogs in what became the third opponent LSU has suffered a series sweep in.

“I’m proud of our team for the competitive character they displayed last weekend (at Mississippi State); there were some positives in the series that we can build from. I’m proud of their effort, but this is about playing better baseball," Johnson said.

"Their engagement and the enthusiasm in the games has been outstanding, we just need to execute better in certain situations.”

LSU will return to action on Tuesday night against Southeastern Louisiana with all eyes on the defending National Champions looking to get back on track.

Courtesy of LSU Tigers Baseball.

The Preview: Southeastern Louisiana Lions (28-17) at LSU Tigers (24-21)

DATE/TIME (ONLINE)

• Tuesday, April 28 at 6:30 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)

STADIUM

• Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field in Baton Rouge, La. (10,718)

RADIO

• LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates

• Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live; Live stats at www.LSUstats.com

LSU SERIES RECORD VS. SOUTHEASTERN LOUISIANA

• LSU leads Southeastern Louisiana, 78-18, in a series that began in 1937, and the Tigers have won 32 of the last 34 meetings between the schools … the Tigers posted a 15-2 victory over the Lions last season (April 29) in Baton Rouge … the Tigers have won nine straight games in the series; Southeastern Louisiana’s last victory over LSU occurred on February 28, 2018, in Hammond, La., by a score of 5-4 … LSU has a 51-4 mark against Southeastern Louisiana since 1990.

The Scouting Report: SELU Edition

• Southeastern Louisiana is 28-17 overall, and the Lions are tied with Lamar for first place in the Southland Conference with a 16-8 league mark … SLU has won four straight games, including a three-game Southland Conference sweep over Houston Christian last weekend in Hammond, La.

• The Lions are batting .284 as a team with 79 doubles, nine triples, 74 home runs and 22 steals in 29 attempts … outfielder Justin Williams is batting .323 with eight doubles, three triples, 10 homers and 37 RBI; infielder Ben Robichaux is hitting.299 with five doubles, one triple, 10 homers and 336 RBI, and outfielder Brody Capps is batting .279 with 10 doubles, one triple, 11 homers and 44 RBI.

• The Southeastern pitching staff has a 5.03 cumulative ERA, and the Lions have recorded 340 strikeouts in 384.1 innings while allowing 45 home runs and a .258 opponent batting average.

*Stats via LSU Baseball Press Release.*

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