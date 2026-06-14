LSU Baseball Lands Commitment From Another Elite Transfer Portal Star

Jay Johnson and his staff have used the longest offseason during his tenure exactly as they needed to: hitting the transfer portal, keeping young stars on campus and getting some draft decisions to fall their way.

On Sunday morning, LSU dipped into the portal, landing a commitment from Tulane outfielder Jason Wachs, who announced his decision on his social media on Sunday morning.

Wachs is the fifth portal player coming to Baton Rouge, but he's one of the most important, as LSU has already filled the infield, but now it's filling an outfield that is surrounded by draft questions ahead of 2027's start.

Johnson's Typical Outfielder

Apr 28, 2026; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; Louisiana State Tigers head coach Jay Johnson looks at the stands before a game against the Southeastern Louisiana Lions at Alex Box Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Wachs is LSU's second outfielder commitment this offseason, joining Notre Dame transfer Bino Watters.

Wachs chose LSU over Tennessee and won't have to move far for his junior season.

Last year in New Orleans, he hit .327 with nine home runs, 54 RBI and 31 extra-base hits in 56 games. His sophomore campaign saw him lead Tulane in every major offensive category, including hits (66), runs scored (48), OPS (1.027), home runs (9), RBI (54) and walks (38).

But what makes Wachs the perfect outfielder for Johnson is his plate discipline. He recorded a perfectly even 1-to-1 walk-to-strikeout ratio with 38 walks and 38 strikeouts in 202 at-bats last season.

The 6-foot-2, 190-pound Florida native is ranked among the top 100 prospects for the 2027 MLB Draft.

And he's a left-handed hitter. Flashing that kind of pop with elite discipline and contact skills from that side of the plate is something Johnson needed on his roster for 2027.

But he's known of Wachs for a while, as Johnson had to watch Wachs back on the first Tuesday in May when LSU hosted Tulane for a midweek matchup. In that game, he went 3-for-5 with three RBIs, a double and a HR.

It's no question that when Wachs hit the portal, Johnson was one of the first to call.

And now Johnson gets to watch him for at least 56 games come next spring.

The Outfield In 2027

Jake Brown 7, LSU Tigers Baseball take on Northeastern. Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. | SCOTT CLAUSE / USATODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With Derek Curiel and Jake Brown still making their draft decisions, publicly at least, LSU needed to add proven players to play the outfield.

Watters and Wachs are exactly that.

Both are lefties, replacing two lefties.

For LSU, losing Brown and Curiel was a nightmare two weeks ago, but now with this amount of production and experience coming in, LSU fans are back to feeling like their roster is ready to compete for the program's ninth national title.

It's more unlikely that Curiel will return, being a sure-fire first-round pick. But Brown sits in the second right now after missing the last few weeks of the season with an injury.

If Brown decides he wants to take a chance on boosting his stock by coming back in 2027, LSU would put Watters, Wachs and Brown out there every game.

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