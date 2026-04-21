LSU Football True Freshman Defensive Weapon Drawing Immediate Praise From Lane Kiffin

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers kicked off the final week of Spring Camp on Tuesday morning with the coaching staff in Baton Rouge continuing to praise the growth of the newcomers on roster.

In what has been a pivotal stretch of spring ball practices, the Bayou Bengals have seen the two-deep depth chart take shape - along with position battles - as fresh faces continue competing.

LSU Tigers defensive lineman Deuce Geralds remains a true freshman that continues turning heads this offseason as an early-enrollee.

The Peach State native has immediately thrust himself into the mix where he's consistently operated as a first-team defensive tackle across Spring Camp.

Now, Kiffin has once again praised his young defensive weapon:

"Deuce has done a phenomenal job. Major impact. I always talk to coaches to think about these guys, used to still be in high school before everybody became mid-years. For him to come in and play at the level he plays at, but practice the way that he does says a lot about his coaching in high school, says a lot about his upbringing with his parents," Kiffin said on Tuesday.

LSU signed the No. 4 rated defensive lineman in America this offseason: Deuce Geralds.



The 6’0, 279-pounder has quickly emerged as a true freshman to watch.



Now, Lane Kiffin has given his stamp of approval.



“Deuce has done a phenomenal job… He’s gonna be a great player here.” pic.twitter.com/vEUcCq4K1E — Zack Nagy (@znagy20) April 21, 2026

"Because that's very unique to be able to handle all that. He's going to be a great player here. Really enjoy coaching him too because of his mindset.

"Saturday night, I think I was going out on the field for a jog. He's the only one out there by himself at night. Just hitting the sled all by himself. Speaks volumes to him when no one's looking."

Geralds signed with the LSU Tigers as the No. 3 rated defensive lineman in America where the 6-foot, 279-pounder has been utilizing his leverage well in practice - operating well with the upperclassmen.

Along with Geralds, fellow true freshman defensive lineman Richard Anderson has impressed Kiffin and Co. as the five-star early-enrollee works through his first Spring Camp.

Courtesy of Deuce Geralds via X.

"Richard Anderson. Phenomenal prospect. This guy's going to be a great player. It's just a matter of time until that happens. Love how physical he is. Love how hard he's worked early. These guys really are seniors in high school," Kiffin said.

Now, as the offseason rolls on, all eyes will be on both Geralds and Anderson as the freshman tandem prepares for Fall Camp in August ahead of the 2026 season.

More LSU News:

LSU Football Linebacker Breaks Down Decision to Follow Lane Kiffin From Ole Miss

LSU Football's No. 1 Transfer Addition Revealed as Lane Kiffin's Top Offensive Weapon

Lane Kiffin Reveals Definitive Statement on Will Wade Returning to LSU Tigers

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