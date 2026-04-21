Jay Johnson, LSU Baseball Suffers Brutal Loss in Jake Brown's Season-Ending Injury

LSU Tigers outfielder Jake Brown will miss the remainder of the 2026 season after suffering a broken hamate bone in his hand that will require surgery, sources confirmed to LSU Tigers On SI. LouisianaSports.net first revealed Brown's injury.

Brown was in the midst of a breakout campaign for Jay Johnson and Co. where he's emerged as the top bat for the program.

The Louisiana native leads the program in home runs with 16 and runs driven in with 49 amid a strong junior season for the defending National Champions.

Brown is MLB Draft eligible where he very well may have suited up in his final game for the LSU Tigers where he's now shutdown for the remainder of the 2026 season.

LSU OF Jake Brown has suffered a broken hamate bone which will require surgery, ending his season, multiple sources have confirmed.https://t.co/pPzujBKlXc — Matt Moscona (@MattMoscona) April 21, 2026

LSU is in the midst of a challenging 2026 campaign with six consectuive SEC losses to the Ole Miss Rebels and Texas A&M Aggies after back-to-back sweeps as the difficult run continues in Baton Rouge.

"This will never happen again. We need to be able to stay on the ball better and hit the ball back through the middle of the field in the other way and hit the ball lower with shorter swings," Johnson said on Friday.

"I made some mistakes in constructing the team and trying to replace two guys that were irreplaceable where we should have looked for replacing them through guys that were already in the program and then replaced the guys that were athletic and could play defense and be more complete players.

"We won't make that mistake again. The power moving forward will come from players that start their career here and develop into it, like Jake [Brown] has this year. But I can't do anything about that now. But what I can do is try to get them to understand, like, Texas A&M, a top-five team, won the game tonight because they hit the ball hard and low the other way."

The LSU Tigers will return to action on Tuesday night for a midweek matchup against the UNO Privateers.

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