LSU Football Beats Out Ohio State Buckeyes, Texas A&M Aggies for No. 5 ATH in America

Cecilia (La.) four-star athlete Braylon Calais is Baton Rouge bound after revealing a verbal commitment to Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers on Monday evening.

Calais checks in as the No. 5 rated athlete in America and a Top-200 prospect in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with Kiffin and Co. putting a foot on the gas for his pledge this offseason.

The 6-foot-2, 195-pounder chose the LSU Tigers over the Ole Miss Rebels, Ohio State Buckeyes, Houston Cougars, Miami Hurricanes, and Texas A&M Aggies down the stretch of his recruitment.

Calais emerged as a household name in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle after tallying 1,059 rushing yards and 24 touchdowns on 163 carries across his sophomore season in 2024 - also logging 411 receiving yards and four scores as a wideout.

Following a strong sophomore campaign, the offers began rolling in for the Bayou State native with a double-digit scholarship list flaunting the "Who's Who" of college football pushing for his commitment.

But Kiffin and the LSU Tigers' aggressive pursuit this offseason put the program over the edge down the stretch.

“They’ve definitely been on me,” Calais told Rivals. “Knowing I’m the top athlete in Louisiana, I’m high on their board. The pressure on me has been drastically increasing with Coach Lane Kiffin hitting me up. They’re showing love all over the place.”

“Seeing Braylon Calais out there, from small-town Cecilia in Tiger Stadium, that would be huge,” he added.

BREAKING: #LSU has landed a commitment from the No. 5 rated athlete in America: Braylon Calais.



The 6’1, 200-pounder out of Cecilia (La.) checks in as the No. 1 ATH in The Boot with Lane Kiffin and Co. earning the pledge.



Calais is Baton Rouge bound.



Massive pledge for LSU. pic.twitter.com/XK4Aq7Je9d — Zack Nagy (@znagy20) April 20, 2026

The LSU staff traveled to Cecilia (La.) this offseason for a face-to-face visit with Calais where he then made his way over the Baton Rouge just days later for another in-person check-in with the Tigers.

From there, the Bayou Bengals began building momentum for the talented offensive threat despite the Ole Miss Rebels making a push of their own - led by former LSU associate head coach Frank Wilson now that he is on staff in Oxford.

Now, Calais is set to remain in The Boot after pledging to the hometown LSU Tigers with Kiffin and Co. winning out for one of the most dynamic prospects in America.

LSU's 2027 Recruiting Class now holds four commitments with Calais joining the likes of:

- Shreveport (La.) Evangel Christian four-star quarterback Peyton Houston

- Irmo (S.C.) five-star edge rusher Jaiden Bryant

- Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna Prep four-star wide receiver Ah'Mari Stevens

The LSU Tigers are building momentum this offseason with all eyes on the spring and summer months as official visitors gear up to make multi-day stays in Baton Rouge.

More LSU News:

LSU Football Linebacker Breaks Down Decision to Follow Lane Kiffin From Ole Miss

LSU Football's No. 1 Transfer Addition Revealed as Lane Kiffin's Top Offensive Weapon

Lane Kiffin Reveals Definitive Statement on Will Wade Returning to LSU Tigers

Join the Community:

Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.