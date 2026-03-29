Nation's No. 2 Cornerback, Highly-Touted LSU Football Target Sets Visit With SEC Rival

Cornelius (N.C.) William Amos Hough five-star cornerback Joshua Dobson remains a priority target for Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers with the coaching staff in Baton Rouge pursuing the elite defender.

Dobson checks in as the No. 2 rated cornerback in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with multiple Southeastern Conference schools pushing for his commitment amid a pivotal stretch in his recruitment.

The 6-foot-1, 170-pounder has seen the LSU Tigers, Texas A&M Aggies, and South Carolina Gamecocks - along with the Clemson Tigers - turn up the heat with visit season arriving across a major stretch on the college football calendar.

LSU hosted Dobson this offseason where he checked in with Kiffin and secondary coach Corey Raymond, but he's been well-traveled.

The top-ranked cornerback also visited Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers with more visits on the docket despite the LSU Tigers surging in his recruitment.

“LSU also feels great about its chances at landing cornerback Joshua Dobson,” according to 247Sports. “I couldn’t agree more. The Tigers have been relentless in their pursuit of the 6-1, 175-pounder, who 247Sports slots as the No. 2 cornerback in the country and No. 12 overall player in the nation.

"Auburn, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Texas, Notre Dame, and others are all in play, but the Tigers expect Dobson to eventually land in Baton Rouge.”

Now, the Texas A&M Aggies will have Dobson in College Station for a multi-day stay in June alongside Mike Elko and Co. with the Southeastern Conference rival firmly in play.

Dobson will also visit the South Carolina Gamecocks for an official visit later this offseason while the Clemson Tigers and others remain in contact.

Kiffin and the LSU Tigers have emerged as the favorites for the "technically refined corner," but it'll be a battle against multiple heavy-hitters.

“Technically refined corner prospect with rare top-end speed and physical build. 6-foot-1, 180-plus pounds with over a 6-foot-5 wingspan. Excellent weight distribution throughout his frame. Can run with anyone on the field. Ran 10.78 in the 100m during his sophomore track season," Rivals wrote.

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