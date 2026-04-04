LSU Baseball vs. Tennessee Volunteers Start Time and How to Watch Game 2 Showdown

After a thrilling Game 1 victory at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville, Jay Johnson and the LSU Tigers will now look to capture a pivotal SEC series on Saturday afternoon against Tennessee.

Centerfielder Derek Curiel launched a grand slam on Friday night to spearhead a five-run LSU eighth inning, as the Tigers recovered from a 4-1 deficit and posted a 7-5 win over the Volunteers.

“Our team is gaining confidence, and they should be confident in any situation, including coming from behind to win,” said Johnson. “It’s a good example of the character of our team, and it’s especially impressive to do it on the road.”

“Really proud of those swings by Derek, Seth and Chris,” Johnson added. “Those are guys with a lot of college at-bats, and you trust what they see and what their approach is. They have the ability to go out and execute. It’s good to see more guys starting to do that.”

Now, with the chance to capture a much-needed series victory over the Tennessee Volunteers, the two SEC powerhouses will return to action for Game 2 on Saturday.

The Preview: LSU Fighting Tigers (21-10, 5-5) at Tennessee Volunteers (19-11, 3-7)

DATES/TIMES

• Saturday, April 4 at 5 p.m. CT (ESPN2)

STADIUM

• Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. (8,012)

RADIO

• LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates

• Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live; Live stats at www.LSUstats.com

The Starting Lineup:

The Pitching Matchup:

Game 2

LSU – So. RH William Schmidt (4-1, 2.55 ERA, 35.1 IP, 11 BB, 49 SO)

UT – So. RH Tegan Kuhns (1-3, 4.08 ERA, 35.1, 6 BB, 46 SO)

QUOTING COACH JAY JOHNSON

“We’ve had a lot of history with Tennessee in recent years, playing them in the 2023 College World Series and in the 2024 SEC Tournament championship game, and this is the fourth year in a row we’ve faced them during the regular season. Tennessee is a very talented team, well-recruited with a lot of upside and future Major League players. They’ve renovated their stadium, and they have great fan support, so we’re looking forward to it. It’s a challenge our team hasn’t had yet, playing a road series in a very hostile environment. I think their fans will show up, and it should be a great weekend.”

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