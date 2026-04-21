LSU Baseball vs. UNO Privateers Start Time, Starting Lineup and TV Channel on Tuesday

The LSU Tigers will square off against in-state foe New Orleans on Tuesday night with the Privateers making the short drive over to Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field for a midweek clash.

In what has quickly become a difficult season in Baton Rouge, the defending National Champion LSU Tigers will look to get back on track against a non-conference opponent after six consecutive SEC losses.

"This will never happen again. We need to be able to stay on the ball better and hit the ball back through the middle of the field in the other way and hit the ball lower with shorter swings," Johnson said on Friday.

"I made some mistakes in constructing the team and trying to replace two guys that were irreplaceable where we should have looked for replacing them through guys that were already in the program and then replaced the guys that were athletic and could play defense and be more complete players.

"We won't make that mistake again. The power moving forward will come from players that start their career here and develop into it, like Jake [Brown] has this year. But I can't do anything about that now. But what I can do is try to get them to understand, like, Texas A&M, a top-five team, won the game tonight because they hit the ball hard and low the other way."

Now, all eyes are on Tuesday night with the LSU Tigers looking to get back in the win column.

Courtesy of LSU Tigers Baseball.

New Orleans Privateers (17-25) at LSU Tigers (23-18)

DATE/TIME (ONLINE)

• Tuesday, April 21 at 6:30 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)

STADIUM

• Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field in Baton Rouge, La. (10,718)

RADIO

• LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates

• Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live; Live stats at www.LSUstats.com

The Scouting Report: UNO Privateers Edition

• New Orleans has a 17-25 record this season, and the Privateers are 7-14 in the Southland Conference … UNO defeated Houston Christian, 11-7, on Sunday after dropping the first two games of the Southland Conference series last weekend.

• The Privateers are hitting .269 as a team with 69 doubles, five triples, 47 home runs and 43 stolen bases in 63 attempts … outfielder Dylan Biddick is batting .325 with 11 doubles, one triple, seven homers and 25 RBI … infielder Evan Rogers is hitting .309 with five doubles, two homers and 24 RBI … outfielder Kruise Newman leads the Privateers in both home runs (9) and RBI (33).

• The UNO pitching staff has a 6.10 cumulative ERA with 303 strikeouts in 364.1 innings while allowing 41 home runs and a .280 opponent batting average.

More LSU News:

LSU Football Linebacker Breaks Down Decision to Follow Lane Kiffin From Ole Miss

LSU Football's No. 1 Transfer Addition Revealed as Lane Kiffin's Top Offensive Weapon

Lane Kiffin Reveals Definitive Statement on Will Wade Returning to LSU Tigers

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