Pair of LSU Baseball Pitchers Named Preseason All-Americans by Baseball America
BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU sophomore left-hander Kade Anderson and redshirt sophomore right-hander Chase Shores have been named 2025 Preseason All-Americans by Baseball America.
Anderson, a product of Madisonville, La., was voted to the second team, and Shores, a native of Midland, Texas, received third-team recognition.
Anderson recorded an outstanding 2024 freshman season for LSU, making 18 appearances (nine starts) and posting a 4-2 mark with a 3.99 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 38.1 innings.
He was especially effective in the postseason, working 2.1 scoreless innings over two NCAA Chapel Hill Regional appearances on the same day (June 2 vs. Wofford and North Carolina) with two hits, one walk and six strikeouts.
Anderson also made two appearances in the SEC Tournament (May 25-26), working 1.2 scoreless innings with one hit, one walk and three strikeouts.
He was ranked No. 21 last month on the Perfect Game Baseball Top 100 Sophomores list for the 2025 season.
Shores returns to the mound for LSU in 2025 after missing last season while recovering from Tommy John surgery. He appeared in seven games (four starts) during the Tigers’ 2023 National Championship season before being sidelined by an elbow injury on March 31.
Shores posted an 0-1 mark and a 0.96 ERA in 2023 with nine walks and 15 strikeouts in 18.1 innings, limiting opponents to a .231 cumulative batting average.
Classified as a junior academically, Shores was ranked No. 20 last month on the Perfect Game Baseball Top 100 Juniors list for the 2025 season.
LSU Baseball in the Baseball America Preseason Poll:
BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU is No. 2 in the 2025 Baseball America Preseason Poll released last Monday.
Texas A&M is No. 1 in the poll, followed by LSU, Tennessee, Arkansas, Virginia, Florida State, Florida, Clemson, Oregon State and Duke to round out the Top 10.
Other SEC teams appearing in the Baseball America Top 25 are No. 11 Georgia, No. 14 Texas, No. 15 Vanderbilt, No. 18 Mississippi State and No. 19 Kentucky.
LSU will play 16 games in the 2025 regular season against teams ranked in the Baseball America Preseason Top 25, including 15 SEC games and a February 26 matchup with No. 21 Dallas Baptist at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.
LSU, which has been ranked No. 2 by Perfect Game and No. 3 by D1 Baseball earlier this month, will open the 2025 season at 2 p.m. CT on Friday, February 14, when the Tigers play host to Purdue Fort Wayne in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.
2025 Baseball America Preseason Poll (* – indicates 2025 LSU regular season opponent)
1 Texas A&M *
2 LSU
3 Tennessee *
4 Arkansas *
5 Virginia
6 Florida State
7 Florida
8 Clemson
9 Oregon State
10 Duke
11 Georgia
12 North Carolina
13 Oklahoma State
14 Texas *
15 Vanderbilt
16 North Carolina State
17 Wake Forest
18 Mississippi State *
19 Oregon
20 Kentucky
21 Dallas Baptist *
22 Arizona
23 UC Santa Barbara
24 UC Irvine
25 Indiana
