LSU Country

Pair of LSU Baseball Pitchers Named to Midseason Watch List for Stopper of the Year

Jay Johnson and Co. land a pair of relievers on the midseason watch list, impactful start to the 2025 season.

Zack Nagy

Courtesy of LSU Tigers Baseball.

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU relievers Zac Cowan and Casan Evans have been named by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) to the Midseason Watch List for the 2025 Stopper of the Year award.

The NCBWA list includes 56 of the nation’s top relief pitchers, and there are 21 conferences represented on the list. The Southeastern Conference leads the way with nine candidates for the honor.

The NCBWA will announce the finalists on Wednesday, June 4, with the winner being named on Friday, June 13, at the 2025 College World Series.

Cowan, a junior right-hander from Blytheville, S.C., is 2-0 this season with 1.21 ERA and six saves in 37.1 innings (14 appearances). He has recorded six walks and 46 strikeouts while limiting opponents to a .170 cumulative batting average.

Evans, a freshman right-hander from Houston, Texas, is 2-0 on the year with a 0.67 ERA and six saves in 27.0 innings (12 appearances). He has logged nine walks and 41 strikeouts, and opponents are hitting .189 against him.

Cowan and Evans are tied for fourth in the SEC with six saves apiece with the back half of the Southeastern Conference slate rolling on for the Tigers.

More LSU News:

Three LSU Targets to Know: Louisiana Prospects the Tigers "Must" Land

The Buzz: Latest on the No. 1 Safety in America, Five-Star LSU Target

Prized LSU Commitment '100%' Locked in with the Tigers

Join the Community:

Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.

Published
Zack Nagy
ZACK NAGY

Zack Nagy is the Managing Editor and Publisher of LSU Country, a Sports Illustrated Publication. Nagy has covered Tiger Football, Basketball, Baseball and Recruiting, looking to keep readers updated on anything and everything involving LSU athletics. 

Home/Baseball