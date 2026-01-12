LSU Football Targeting Five-Star USC Trojans Quarterback Amid Addition of Sam Leavitt

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers landed a verbal commitment from Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt on Monday morning after the No. 1 signal-caller in the Transfer Portal reportedly made his decision.

The 6-foot-2, 205-pounder made his way to Baton Rouge for an official visit last Monday where he remained in town until Wednesday alongside the coaching staff - evaluating options after four visits across a 10-day stretch.

Following visits to Kentucky, LSU, Tennessee, and Miami, Leavitt returned home to Arizona to mull over his options - ultimately making the decision to commit to the Bayou Bengals.

Leavitt didn't play the full length of the 2025 season due to a foot injury, but managed to finish with 1,628 yards passing and 10 touchdowns. He threw three interceptions while also rushing for 306 yards and five scores.

But he had his "money year" in 2024 after leading the Sun Devils to the College Football Playoff amid his first season with the program.

Leavitt rounded out his 2024 campaign throwing for 2,885 yards and 24 touchdowns as the Sun Devils reached the College Football Playoff under head coach Kenny Dillingham.

BREAKING: #LSU is expected to land a commitment from the No. 1 QB in the Transfer Portal: Sam Leavitt.



Leavitt comes in as the top player available with Lane Kiffin and Co. set to land their signal-caller for the 2026 season, @espn reports.



The 6’2, 205-pounder is a Tiger. pic.twitter.com/PWMLicfnif — Zack Nagy (@znagy20) January 12, 2026

With Leavitt now in the mix, LSU has gained commitments from a pair of quarterbacks via the Transfer Portal across the last 24 hours where he joins Elon's Landen Clark.

But LSU isn't done at the quarterback position in search of a third player to fill out the room.

USC Trojans signal-caller Husan Longstreet has emerged as a target for the LSU Tigers with the program hosting him on a visit over the weekend.

Longstreet signed with the USC program as a consensus top-five signal-caller in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle where he checked in as a five-star prospect in his class.

The 6-foot, 200-pounder made the decision to join Lincoln Riley and the Trojans over the likes of the Texas A&M Aggies, Michigan Wolverines, Miami Hurricanes, and Ole Miss Rebels, among several others, out of high school.

But the stint with USC was short-lived after revealing plans of departing the program after playing in only four games across one season with the Trojans in 2025.

News: #LSU is hosting the No. 6 rated quarterback in the NCAA Transfer Portal: Husan Longstreet.



The USC Trojans transfer is a former 5-star prospect in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle with four years of eligibility.



Now, Lane Kiffin and Co. are in pursuit, @MattMoscona reports. pic.twitter.com/WGFW8536rh — Zack Nagy (@znagy20) January 11, 2026

During his only year in Los Angeles, he completed 13 of 15 attempts for 103 yards and a touchdown, while also rushing 11 times for 76 yards and two more scores.

“He wants a chance to compete, that’s how you get better — only by playing,” his father Kevin told Rivals. “He loves USC, the team and players, but no guarantees in life and Husan is a competitor.

“Everyone is saying ‘sit for another year, only need one good year.’ But there’s no guarantee Lincoln is back next year, what if we struggle and a new staff comes in? Then he has to learn whole new system. He wants to play now and give himself his best shot.”

But Kiffin and Co. could sell the "one-and-done" path for Leavitt as a chance for Longstreet to evaluate the LSU Tigers as a destination to start in 2027.

LSU has landed two QBs in 12 hours with Sam Leavitt and Landen Clark. And they may not be done.



Multiple sources confirm LSU is still pushing to add Husan Longstreet to the group. The former USC five star visited LSU over the weekend. Worth watching.@1045espn @LASportsDotNet — Matt Moscona (@MattMoscona) January 12, 2026

LSU continues its pursuit of Longstreet this week as program's from across America remain in contact with the former Top-25 prospect in the nation.

With a pair of quarterbacks committed at this stage, all focus turns to a third signal-caller with Longstreet emerging as an option for the program.

More LSU News:

LSU Hosts No. 1 EDGE Transfer as Lane Kiffin Pushes For Ex-Penn State Defender

LSU Football Hosting Elite Florida Gators Transfer For Visit, Former Five-Star Recruit

Arkansas Razorbacks, Kentucky Wildcats Among Teams to Watch for LSU Football Transfer

Join the Community: