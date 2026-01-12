LSU Football Targeting Five-Star USC Trojans Quarterback Amid Addition of Sam Leavitt
In this story:
Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers landed a verbal commitment from Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt on Monday morning after the No. 1 signal-caller in the Transfer Portal reportedly made his decision.
The 6-foot-2, 205-pounder made his way to Baton Rouge for an official visit last Monday where he remained in town until Wednesday alongside the coaching staff - evaluating options after four visits across a 10-day stretch.
Following visits to Kentucky, LSU, Tennessee, and Miami, Leavitt returned home to Arizona to mull over his options - ultimately making the decision to commit to the Bayou Bengals.
Leavitt didn't play the full length of the 2025 season due to a foot injury, but managed to finish with 1,628 yards passing and 10 touchdowns. He threw three interceptions while also rushing for 306 yards and five scores.
But he had his "money year" in 2024 after leading the Sun Devils to the College Football Playoff amid his first season with the program.
Leavitt rounded out his 2024 campaign throwing for 2,885 yards and 24 touchdowns as the Sun Devils reached the College Football Playoff under head coach Kenny Dillingham.
With Leavitt now in the mix, LSU has gained commitments from a pair of quarterbacks via the Transfer Portal across the last 24 hours where he joins Elon's Landen Clark.
But LSU isn't done at the quarterback position in search of a third player to fill out the room.
USC Trojans signal-caller Husan Longstreet has emerged as a target for the LSU Tigers with the program hosting him on a visit over the weekend.
Longstreet signed with the USC program as a consensus top-five signal-caller in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle where he checked in as a five-star prospect in his class.
The 6-foot, 200-pounder made the decision to join Lincoln Riley and the Trojans over the likes of the Texas A&M Aggies, Michigan Wolverines, Miami Hurricanes, and Ole Miss Rebels, among several others, out of high school.
But the stint with USC was short-lived after revealing plans of departing the program after playing in only four games across one season with the Trojans in 2025.
During his only year in Los Angeles, he completed 13 of 15 attempts for 103 yards and a touchdown, while also rushing 11 times for 76 yards and two more scores.
“He wants a chance to compete, that’s how you get better — only by playing,” his father Kevin told Rivals. “He loves USC, the team and players, but no guarantees in life and Husan is a competitor.
“Everyone is saying ‘sit for another year, only need one good year.’ But there’s no guarantee Lincoln is back next year, what if we struggle and a new staff comes in? Then he has to learn whole new system. He wants to play now and give himself his best shot.”
But Kiffin and Co. could sell the "one-and-done" path for Leavitt as a chance for Longstreet to evaluate the LSU Tigers as a destination to start in 2027.
LSU continues its pursuit of Longstreet this week as program's from across America remain in contact with the former Top-25 prospect in the nation.
With a pair of quarterbacks committed at this stage, all focus turns to a third signal-caller with Longstreet emerging as an option for the program.
More LSU News:
LSU Hosts No. 1 EDGE Transfer as Lane Kiffin Pushes For Ex-Penn State Defender
LSU Football Hosting Elite Florida Gators Transfer For Visit, Former Five-Star Recruit
Arkansas Razorbacks, Kentucky Wildcats Among Teams to Watch for LSU Football Transfer
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.
Zack Nagy is the Managing Editor and Publisher of LSU Country, a Sports Illustrated Publication. Nagy has covered Tiger Football, Basketball, Baseball and Recruiting, looking to keep readers updated on anything and everything involving LSU athletics.Follow znagy20