Pair of LSU Baseball Playmakers Earn Preseason All-America Honors From D1Baseball
BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU junior first baseman Jared Jones and junior infielder Daniel Dickinson have been named 2025 Preseason All-Americans by D1Baseball.com.
Jones, a native of Marietta, Ga., was voted to the first team, and Dickinson, a product of Richland, Wash., received third-team recognition.
Jones hit .301 (69-for-229) for LSU last season with 14 doubles, two triples, 28 homers, 59 RBI and 56 runs. His 28 home runs marked the most by an LSU player since first baseman Matt Clark also hit 28 in 2008.
Jones, a 2023 Freshman All-American, finished the 2024 season No. 2 in the SEC in walks (59), No. 5 in home runs, No. 5 in slugging percentage (.747) and No. 9 in total bases (171).
He was named to the 2024 NCAA Chapel Hill Regional All-Tournament team after hitting a team-best .538 (7-for-13) with two homers, four RBI, five runs, nine walks and a .739 on-base percentage.
Jones was rated in December as the No. 39 Top College Prospect for the 2025 MLB Draft by D1Baseball.com.
Dickinson, who transferred to LSU last summer from Utah Valley, posted a .369 career batting average in two seasons at UVU with 27 homers, 95 RBI and a .457 on-base percentage.
He was a First-Team All-WAC selection in 2024, batting .363 (90-for-248) with 14 doubles, two triples, 18 homers, 53 RBI and 32 stolen bases.
Dickinson was rated in December as the No. 31 Top College Prospect for the 2025 MLB Draft by D1Baseball.com.
The LSU Preseason Ranking:
LSU is No. 3 in the 2025 D1 Baseball Preseason Poll released on Monday.
Texas A&M is No. 1 in the poll, followed by Virginia, LSU, Tennessee, Arkansas, North Carolina, Oregon State, Georgia, Florida State and Florida to round out the Top 10. Other SEC teams appearing in the D1 Baseball Top 25 are No. 16 Vanderbilt, No. 18 Mississippi State and No. 19 Texas.
LSU will play 17 games in the 2025 regular season against teams ranked in the D1 Baseball Preseason Top 25, including 15 SEC games, a February 26 matchup with No. 20 Dallas Baptist at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, and a March 1 contest versus No. 24 Nebraska at the Frisco College Baseball Classic in Frisco, Texas.
LSU, which was ranked No. 2 last week in the Perfect Game preseason poll, will hold its first full-squad preseason practice on Friday, January 24, and the Tigers open the 2025 season at 2 p.m. CT on Friday, February 14, when they play host to Purdue Fort Wayne in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.
2025 D1 Baseball Preseason Poll (* – indicates 2025 LSU regular season opponent)
- Texas A&M *
- Virginia
- LSU
- Tennessee *
- Arkansas *
- North Carolina
- Oregon State
- Georgia
- Florida State
- Florida
- Duke
- Oregon
- North Carolina State
- Wake Forest
- Clemson
- Vanderbilt
- Oklahoma State
- Mississippi State *
- Texas *
- Dallas Baptist *
- Arizona
- UC Santa Barbara
- TCU
- Nebraska *
- Troy
