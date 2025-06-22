Pitching Matchup: LSU Baseball vs. Coastal Carolina Game 2 Starters in CWS Final
The LSU Tigers will return to Charles Schwab Field in Omaha (Neb.) on Sunday afternoon for Game 2 of the College World Series Finals against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers.
After capturing a Game 1 victory on Saturday, Jay Johnson and Co. are one win away from taking home the 2025 National Championship for the second time in the last three seasons.
"Anytime we had a chance for momentum, it was either the next at-bat didn’t go the way we needed it to go to capitalize and create some space in the game," Johnson said. "And thankfully we had the best pitcher in the world going tonight and played great defense behind him.”
Now, the stage is set in Omaha with LSU looking to bring hardware back to Baton Rouge with Game 2 on Sunday at Charles Schwab Field.
A look into the preview, final betting odds and the pitching matchup for Game 2.
The Preview: Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (56-12) vs. LSU Tigers (52-15)
DATES/TIMES
• Sunday, June 22 at 1:30 p.m. CT (ESPN)
STADIUM
• Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Neb. (24,500)
RANKINGS
• LSU – No. 6 NCAA Tournament National Seed
• CCU – No. 13 NCAA Tournament National Seed
RADIO
• LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates
• Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live; Live stats at www.LSUstats.com
TELEVISION
• Sunday's game will be televised on ABC.
The Finals Betting Lines: LSU vs. Coastal Carolina [Game 2]
*Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook*
LSU: -1.5 (+130)
Coastal Carolina: +1.5 (-166)
Over/Under: 8.5 runs
Money Line:
- LSU: -120
- Coastal Carolina: -110
Johnson and the LSU Tigers enter Sunday afternoon's matchup as slight favorites with Coastal Carolina currently coming in as a minimal underdog.
LSU, according to DraftKings Sportsbook, is favored at -425 to win the College World Series Finals while Coast Carolina has +320 odds.
The Pitching Matchup:
- LSU: Anthony Eyanson
- Coastal Carolina: Jacob Morrison
Junior right-hander Anthony Eyanson, a 2025 Second-Team All-American and semifinalist for the College Baseball Foundation National Pitcher of the Year Award, is No. 3 in the nation in strikeouts with 143, and he is No. 16 in the nation in strikeouts per nine innings (12.66).
He is No. 1 in the SEC in wins (11), No. 3 in the league in ERA (2.92), No. 2 in innings pitched (101.2), No. 3 in strikeouts (143) and No. 8 in opponent batting average (.215).
Sophomore Jacob Morrison, the Sun Belt Pitcher of the Year, holds a phenomenal 12-0 record with a 2.08 ERA and 102 strikeouts in 104 innings.
In 18 2/3 NCAA Tournament innings, the 6-foot-8 right-handed pitcher has allowed six earned runs with 18 strikeouts.
The stage is set in Omaha with Eyanson versus Morrison at Charles Schwab Field with first pitch set for 1:30 p.m. CT.
