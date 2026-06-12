Predicting LSU's Opening Day Infield After Transfer Portal Additions

LSU's infield has changed mightily over the last week.

Last Friday, Texas State transfer shortstop Dawson Park announced his commitment to LSU. Florida second baseman Cade Kurland did the same Thursday night. The biggest domino fell Friday when shortstop Steven Milam was announced to have withdrawn from the MLB draft.

"I hate losing more than anything," Milam said after a May 15 loss to Florida. "And you don't come to this place and lose."

Kurland, despite his commitment, seemingly ran the risk of also still choosing to go to the draft. He was announced to have withdrawn as well.

Freshman Mason Braun will likely be LSU's everyday first baseman after finishing the season in that position after transfer Zach Yorke didn't pan out. Freshman second baseman Jack Ruckert and junior third baseman John Pearson will also compete for spots on the dirt.

How will LSU's infield look come opening day?

Steven Milam looks at a dropped ground ball in the 2025 College World Series | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

Let's get the obvious out of the way. Milam will be LSU's shortstop in every game he plays. Jay Johnson might not even let other players walks near the dirt he's covering until the season ends. But they don't even need to because of how much dirt he covers.

"Some guys have to have what you would call a chip on their shoulder to succeed at the level that they do," Johnson said. "I think he's just taken it of like, 'no, I'll show you nobody plays this position better than I do'."

CJ Weinstein will probably be his backup who could see time at other spots in the diamond if he makes it to campus in the fall.

The man to Milam's left will likely be Park. He played shortstop at Texas State but any shortstop has the talent to slot in at other spots on the diamond. He had a .957 fielding percentage in 2026 with 10 errors, but passes the eye test with flying colors.

Park is a defensive player above all else, and will be a solid choice to cover the hot corner.

Second base is the first spot that really has some competition. Kurland would be the leading candidate, but Ruckert started the last few weeks of the 2026 season and showed that his defense was much improved.

Kurland has great arm strength that can see him potentially move to the outfield if needed, but his .994 fielding percentage and one error while playing second base for Florida is probably too sweet of a number to pass up. He should get the nod at second.

At first base, it becomes a little easier to tell what is going to happen. Braun's experience in that spot at Alex Box should carry him into the role on opening day. He had a 1.000 fielding percentage with no errors in 2026 over time at first and in left field.

LSU also has the Alabama Gatorade Player of the Year, first baseman Will Adams, committed to LSU. He will probably go to the draft and not make it to campus, but if he does, he has a decent chance of taking the role depending on his performance in the fall.

With all the variables considered, this should be the infield depth chart in February.

Position 3rd Base Shortstop 2nd Base 1st Base Starters Dawson Park Steven Milam Cade Kurland Mason Braun Alternate John Pearson Incoming Freshman Jack Ruckert Incoming Freshman

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