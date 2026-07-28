Why Lane Kiffin's First LSU Team is Built for the Modern SEC

What Lane Kiffin has done since arriving in Baton Rouge is commendable. He wasted no time in attempting to turn the LSU Tigers into a national contender right out of the gate.

When a program invests as much money into a coach as LSU did, there isn't a grace period. Kiffin was brought in to produce a consistent winner once again, as the Tigers have been for so many years.

You cannot talk about this LSU team without discussing the transfer portal. It was going to be the quickest way to build a legitimate roster, and Kiffin's recruiting ability was off the charts.

LSU is Built Up Front

Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the modern SEC, the best teams are built with their offensive and defensive lines. Outside of Georgia, the top teams in the conference were able to get after the quarterback.

The Tigers added Princewill Umanmielen, the sack leader at Ole Miss, to help with that cause. LSU was in the middle of the SEC in total sacks, and Kiffin is hoping to overcome that. But the offensive line is equally impressive.

Kiffin invested a lot of time and money into securing five-star left tackle Jordan Seaton. The Colorado transfer was the highest-rated offensive lineman in the transfer portal, and his presence is a huge boost for the offense.

The Tigers added a multitude of offensive linemen in the portal as they hope to keep quarterback Sam Leavitt healthy and to establish a running game.

Versatility on Offense

LSU running back Harlem Berry runs the ball. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

LSU's offense is hoping it can attack SEC defenses in a variety of ways. Offense is Kiffin's strength, and he overhauled the unit this offseason, particularly at the wide receiver position.

The Tigers brought in an astonishing nine wide receivers through the portal, signaling a clear change in direction at that position. Jayce Brown, Jackson Harris, and Winston Watkins Jr. highlight the group, but they have plenty of positional depth.

Kiffin added four running backs through the portal, but there will likely be a running game by committee, led by Harlem Berry, Caden Durham, and Dilin Jones. Ole Miss, Vanderbilt, and Texas A&M were a few examples of teams that could beat an opponent multiple ways.

Kiffin is hoping to bring that success over from Ole Miss last year. He's coached in this conference for a long time, and he knows what it takes to win at the highest level. Now, he's at the best destination to do so in LSU.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.