Here's What the LSU Baseball Lineup Could Look Like in 2027

The LSU Tigers are slowly shaping a roster for a hopeful season of success in 2027. After Jay Johnson and his team have hit the transfer portal and players have announced they are either leaving or staying, LSU baseball's roster is getting clearer.

While the team is looking to have a good number of players returning to Alex Box next season, four talented transfer portal players add to the mix, as well as Johnson's pro-level class of 2026 recruiting class.

With some decisions that have been made and more to make, here's an early look at the roster prediction for the 2027 season.

C: Cade Arrmabedie

Cade Arrambide 0, LSU Tigers take on the Southern Jaguars in Baton Rouge, LA. Tuesday, March 31, 2026. | SCOTT CLAUSE / USATODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Entering his junior year with the Tigers, Cade Arrambedie is looking to have another successful season both on and behind the plate.

So far, the catcher out of Texas has 22 home runs, a .299 batting average and 588 putouts, making him a talented option on both offense and defense.

1B: Mason Braun

Apr 28, 2026; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; Louisiana State Tigers outfielder Mason Braun (18) bats during a game against the Southeastern Louisiana Lions at Alex Box Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

After a standout freshman season with the Tigers, first baseman Mason Braun will return to LSU next season as a reliable infielder option.

Braun stepped in as first baseman, replacing senior Zach Yorke mid-April, helping the Tigers find their momentum out of a mid-season slump. He's also a go-to option for Johnson on the plate, finishing his debut season with 21 RBI and a .314 batting average.

2B: Cade Kurland

Florida infielder Cade Kurland (4) rounds second hitting a grand slam during the 2026 NCAA Baseball Championship Gainesville Regional championship baseball game at Condron Family Ballpark in Gainesville, FL on Sunday, May 31, 2026. [Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun] | Alan Youngblood / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Over on second base, transfer portal addition Cade Kurland, from Florida, will debut his talents at LSU next season. After four seasons with the Gators, Kurland has put up a .969 fielding percentage as a second baseman. He's also expected to be a talented addition to the hitting lineup, coming out of Gainesville with 142 RBI and 43 career home runs.

3B: Dawson Park or John Pearson

John Pearson 11, Louisianas Ragin Cajuns Baseball beats the LSU Tigers 7-2 at M.L. Tigue Moore Field in Lafayette, LA. Wednesday, March 4, 2026. | SCOTT CLAUSE / USATODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Another transfer will be used for the Tigers' infield, with junior Dawson Park from Texas State joining the Tigers. He's used to the shortstop position, but with the return of Steven Milam to the Tigers, he might be more used in the third base position.

At the same time, it could be a toss-up if Park will take junior John Pearson's spot at third base, after he started in 34 of the 40 games he played at third base this past season.

SS: Steven Milam

Apr 28, 2026; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; Louisiana State Tigers infielder Steven Milam (4) tries to complete a double play against Southeastern Louisiana Lions infielder Peyton Woods (23) at Alex Box Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

The shortstop position is the least of Johnson's worries, with Steven Milam finally announcing that he will return for his senior season with the Tigers.

Milam is the glue that keeps LSU's infield together, starting all games of the 2025 and 2026 seasons at the shortstop position.

OF: Bino Watters

Jun 21, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; LSU Tigers center fielder Chris Stanfield (1) catches for an out against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers during the fifth inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Even though the Tigers weren't traveling to Baton Rouge North for the College World Series this June, they still made headlines with the No. 1 transfer portal player, Bino Watters, out of Notre Dame.

At the outfielder position, Watters can replace senior Chris Stanfield for the upcoming season, as a huge addition to the roster.

OF: Jake Brown or William Patrick

Jake Brown, LSU Baseball celebrates the 2025 College World Series championship with a ceremony at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field. Wednesday, June 25, 2025. | SCOTT CLAUSE / USATODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After a breakout junior season, outfielder Jake Brown has definitely put his name high on the list as a 2026 MLB draft prospect. But, with the Louisiana native suffering a season-ending hamate bone injury, what was expected to be his final year was cut short, making his return an awaiting decision. If he does, Brown will continue to be elite in the outfield position, while making major contributions to the batting lineup.

And of course, if he doesn't, Johnson has an open roster spot with huge shoes to fill. With outfielder Daniel Harden entering the transfer portal, the Tigers look to sophomore William Patrick as the next best option. Patrick was the go-to to fill in for Brown this season, appearing in 33 games and finishing his debut season with a fielding percentage of .952.

OF: Derek Curiel or Malachi Washington

Apr 28, 2026; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; Louisiana State Tigers outfielder Derek Curiel (6) runs against Southeastern Louisiana at Alex Box Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

The same goes for rising junior Derek Curiel, who has already withdrawn his name from the 2024 MLB Draft as a high school senior to come to the Tigers again. Now that he's projected to be the No. 13 pick in the 2026 draft, it's hard to imagine he would do it again.

If Curiel stays, he returns to his center outfield position without a doubt. If he doesn't, incoming freshman Malachi Washington is the next best option for the empty slot. Washington was recently ranked No. 83 in ESPN's top 150 MLB Draft Prospects. This ranking could shake up his commitment to the Tigers, but if Washington is in and Curiel is out, Washington will be the named outfielder.

DH: Omar Serna Jr. and Will Adams

Apr 28, 2026; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; Louisiana State Tigers catcher Omar Serna Jr. (25) bats during a game against the Southeastern Louisiana Lions at Alex Box Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Catcher Omar Serna Jr. returns to LSU for his sophomore season, being the best option as a designated hitter. He's got high expectations for his second year, after the 6'2 freshman had 37 RBI this season, earning a .308 batting average.

Johnson can also utilize his new talent as a designated hitter, with class of 2026 commit Will Adams joining the Tigers. Adams' high school career consisted of a talented mix of being seen at bat and on first base, but with Braun as the first baseman, Adams can be named a designated hitter. He put up an impressive .489 batting average in his senior season. That deserves some kind of lineup advantage.

PO: Casan Evans, Cooper Moore and William Schmidt

Jun 14, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; LSU Tigers pitcher Casan Evans (20) throws against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the ninth inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

With LSU's starting three rotation returning to LSU, Casan Evans, Cooper Moore, and William Schmidt will be seen on the mound through the 2027 season, if transfer portal announcements and injuries don't get in the way of their mound talents.

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