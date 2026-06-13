Here's What the LSU Baseball Lineup Could Look Like in 2027
The LSU Tigers are slowly shaping a roster for a hopeful season of success in 2027. After Jay Johnson and his team have hit the transfer portal and players have announced they are either leaving or staying, LSU baseball's roster is getting clearer.
While the team is looking to have a good number of players returning to Alex Box next season, four talented transfer portal players add to the mix, as well as Johnson's pro-level class of 2026 recruiting class.
With some decisions that have been made and more to make, here's an early look at the roster prediction for the 2027 season.
C: Cade Arrmabedie
Entering his junior year with the Tigers, Cade Arrambedie is looking to have another successful season both on and behind the plate.
So far, the catcher out of Texas has 22 home runs, a .299 batting average and 588 putouts, making him a talented option on both offense and defense.
1B: Mason Braun
After a standout freshman season with the Tigers, first baseman Mason Braun will return to LSU next season as a reliable infielder option.
Braun stepped in as first baseman, replacing senior Zach Yorke mid-April, helping the Tigers find their momentum out of a mid-season slump. He's also a go-to option for Johnson on the plate, finishing his debut season with 21 RBI and a .314 batting average.
2B: Cade Kurland
Over on second base, transfer portal addition Cade Kurland, from Florida, will debut his talents at LSU next season. After four seasons with the Gators, Kurland has put up a .969 fielding percentage as a second baseman. He's also expected to be a talented addition to the hitting lineup, coming out of Gainesville with 142 RBI and 43 career home runs.
3B: Dawson Park or John Pearson
Another transfer will be used for the Tigers' infield, with junior Dawson Park from Texas State joining the Tigers. He's used to the shortstop position, but with the return of Steven Milam to the Tigers, he might be more used in the third base position.
At the same time, it could be a toss-up if Park will take junior John Pearson's spot at third base, after he started in 34 of the 40 games he played at third base this past season.
SS: Steven Milam
The shortstop position is the least of Johnson's worries, with Steven Milam finally announcing that he will return for his senior season with the Tigers.
Milam is the glue that keeps LSU's infield together, starting all games of the 2025 and 2026 seasons at the shortstop position.
OF: Bino Watters
Even though the Tigers weren't traveling to Baton Rouge North for the College World Series this June, they still made headlines with the No. 1 transfer portal player, Bino Watters, out of Notre Dame.
At the outfielder position, Watters can replace senior Chris Stanfield for the upcoming season, as a huge addition to the roster.
OF: Jake Brown or William Patrick
After a breakout junior season, outfielder Jake Brown has definitely put his name high on the list as a 2026 MLB draft prospect. But, with the Louisiana native suffering a season-ending hamate bone injury, what was expected to be his final year was cut short, making his return an awaiting decision. If he does, Brown will continue to be elite in the outfield position, while making major contributions to the batting lineup.
And of course, if he doesn't, Johnson has an open roster spot with huge shoes to fill. With outfielder Daniel Harden entering the transfer portal, the Tigers look to sophomore William Patrick as the next best option. Patrick was the go-to to fill in for Brown this season, appearing in 33 games and finishing his debut season with a fielding percentage of .952.
OF: Derek Curiel or Malachi Washington
The same goes for rising junior Derek Curiel, who has already withdrawn his name from the 2024 MLB Draft as a high school senior to come to the Tigers again. Now that he's projected to be the No. 13 pick in the 2026 draft, it's hard to imagine he would do it again.
If Curiel stays, he returns to his center outfield position without a doubt. If he doesn't, incoming freshman Malachi Washington is the next best option for the empty slot. Washington was recently ranked No. 83 in ESPN's top 150 MLB Draft Prospects. This ranking could shake up his commitment to the Tigers, but if Washington is in and Curiel is out, Washington will be the named outfielder.
DH: Omar Serna Jr. and Will Adams
Catcher Omar Serna Jr. returns to LSU for his sophomore season, being the best option as a designated hitter. He's got high expectations for his second year, after the 6'2 freshman had 37 RBI this season, earning a .308 batting average.
Johnson can also utilize his new talent as a designated hitter, with class of 2026 commit Will Adams joining the Tigers. Adams' high school career consisted of a talented mix of being seen at bat and on first base, but with Braun as the first baseman, Adams can be named a designated hitter. He put up an impressive .489 batting average in his senior season. That deserves some kind of lineup advantage.
PO: Casan Evans, Cooper Moore and William Schmidt
With LSU's starting three rotation returning to LSU, Casan Evans, Cooper Moore, and William Schmidt will be seen on the mound through the 2027 season, if transfer portal announcements and injuries don't get in the way of their mound talents.
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Brooke Benedict is a sophomore at LSU, majoring in journalism. She is originally from Boulder, Colorado, and enjoys skiing, hiking, and Pilates. She's always enjoyed watching sports and the way sports bring people together. She has spent one semester as a sports columnist for the LSU student newspaper, and is am excited to continue her LSU sports reporting career with On SI.Follow BrookeBene15943