Transfer Portal Status Update: Does LSU Need to Keep Adding?

Two weeks after the transfer portal opened, LSU has a roster that is ready to take the field on opening day of 2027.

Jay Johnson and his staff haven't taken the lack of production from the group of transfers the Tigers added before the 2026 season. This June, the focus has been on adding players who are fit to compete in Omaha with the game's best.

Tulane outfielder Jason Wachs was the latest addition, but the Tigers have also added Florida second baseman Cade Kurland, Gonzaga right-handed pitcher Landon Hood, Notre Dame outfielder Bino Watters and Texas State shortstop Dawson Park.

Where does LSU move from here?

LSU may look to still add a couple of pieces

LSU pitcher Zac Cowan pitches the ball against Auburn in the 2026 SEC tournament | Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Tigers' portal class stands five tall, half of what the Tigers added in the previous offseason. But they don't need to get double digits this year.

LSU has 24 high school signees, which is eight more than last year. Johnson expects six to eight players to sign with the MLB team that drafts them, he told The Advocate. This still leaves plenty of freshmen who can come in and contribute as much as the freshman class did in 2026.

LSU's biggest need currently is pitching. The Tigers have made their infield of two transfers and two returners, the catcher's room is one of, if not the best in the SEC and two more transfers will take up outfield spots, with returner William Patrick a likely player to fill up that last spot.

The Tigers are returning their entire weekend rotation from 2026 and bringing in Hood on top of that, who will contend for a weekend spot. But there are still big reliever roles that need to be filled.

LSU's high school class has six right-handed pitchers and six left-handed pitchers currently. But adding another arm or two with collegiate experience would be a big help to the team getting hot right out of the gate.

Righties Gavin Guidry and Deven Sheerin, and lefty Santiago Garcia are likely to head to professional ball and forgo their final year of eligibility. Six more pitchers—five right-handers and one southpaw— have either entered the transfer portal or have run out of eligibility.

One name to watch for LSU

Jay Johnson walks on the field before a 2026 baseball game | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Since LSU has been getting guys from the top of the transfer portal, an interesting name to watch is South Carolina left-hander Alex Valentin.

Valentin pitched 4.0 innings against LSU this year on May 3, where he allowed four hits, walked two, struck out six and let up three runs—including a home run to Omar Serna Jr.

He's ranked at the No. 16 player in the transfer portal by On3 after having a 5.19 ERA over 52.0 innings with 23 walks and 59 strikeouts.

He is likely to get enough in-conference interest to stay in the SEC, and LSU could be a destination for the southpaw.

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