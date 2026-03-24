Schedule Update: LSU Baseball vs. Louisiana Tech Bulldogs Start Time in Tuesday Clash

Jay Johnson and the LSU Tigers will square off against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs on Tuesday night at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field for an in-state matchup in Baton Rouge.

After falling to the Oklahoma Sooners this past weekend, LSU has now dropped back-to-back SEC series clashes with Tuesday providing an opportunity to get back in the win column.

“We couldn’t quite cash in and get the runners in when we needed to. Credit Oklahoma, the got the guys in when they needed to, and their bullpen did an effective job," Johnson said on Friday night.

Now, all focus is on Tuesday night with the Tigers back in action. What's the game information for the midweek clash?

The Preview: Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (15-10) at LSU Fighting Tigers (16-9)

DATE/TIME

• Tuesday, March 24 at 6:30 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)

STADIUM

• Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field in Baton Rouge, La. (10,718)

RADIO

• LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates

• Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live; Live stats at www.LSUstats.com

Courtesy of LSU Tigers Baseball.

QUOTING COACH JAY JOHNSON

“It’s great that we have some very good opponents on our schedule this week; Louisiana Tech is a good team with a winning record that is playing well, and then Kentucky this weekend is a team that has been in the Top 15, Top 20 this season.

"One-run games are going to determine the ceiling of our season, and we have not been good in those games up to this point. Those come down to fundamentals, and we’ll keep working at it. I’ll continue to find a better way to make sure we’re tight on the things we need to come out on the right side of these games.”

The Scouting Report: Louisiana Tech Edition

• Louisiana Tech is 15-10 this season, 4-2 in Conference USA … the Bulldogs dropped two of three Conference USA games at New Mexico State last weekend … the Bulldogs are batting .275 as a team with 46 doubles, three triples, 37 home runs and 19 steals in 25 attempts.

• The Bulldogs are led at the plate by infielder Trey Hawsey, who is hitting .320 with five doubles, one triple, nine homers and 25 RBI … infielder Colby Lunsford is batting .319 with nine doubles, eight homers and 24 RBI, and outfielder Cade Patterson has a team-high 29 RBI with three doubles and four home runs.

• The Louisiana Tech pitching staff has a 4.99 cumulative ERA with 228 strikeouts in 213.0 innings while allowing a .255 opponent batting average and 17 home runs.

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