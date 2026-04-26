Schedule Update: LSU Baseball vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs Start Time on Sunday

Jay Johnson and the LSU Tigers will square off against the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Sunday afternoon with the defending National Champions looking to avoid a sweep in Starkville.

After dropping back-to-back contests to open the weekend in the Magnolia State, Johnson and Co. will once again hit the reset button - looking to snap a eight consecutive losses in SEC play.

“We competed well, we were ready to play,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson. “We’ve had to do some shifting of our personnel due to some unique circumstances, but our players are in the fight.”

Mississippi State reliever Jack Bauer (3-0) earned the win after limiting the Tigers to one run on three hits in 3.2 innings with no walks and eight strikeouts.

LSU reliever Grant Fontenot (0-1) was charged with the loss, as he allowed two runs – one earned – on two hits in 2.0 innings with one walk and five strikeouts.

Now, all focus is on Game 3 with Johnson and Co. looking to snap an eight-game losing streak in SEC play.

DATES/TIMES (TV/ONLINE)

• Sunday, April 26 at 1 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)

STADIUM

• Dudy Noble Field in Starkville, Miss. (15,000)

RADIO

• LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates

• Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live; Live stats at www.LSUstats.com

RANKINGS

MSU – No. 11 (USA Today); No. 13 (Baseball America); No. 15 (D1 Baseball)

QUOTING COACH JAY JOHNSON

“Mississippi State is loaded with talent, and their stadium is one of my favorite environments to play in. It will be a good battle; we’re all in the thick of this race, and everybody is competing for something in SEC play. We’re going to have to go in there and fight. It’s an opportunity, and we’re looking forward to this weekend.”

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