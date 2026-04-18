Jay Johnson Provides Honest Assessment of LSU Baseball Amid Brutal SEC Losing Skid

Jay Johnson and the LSU Tigers suffered another brutal SEC loss on Friday night at Alex Box Stadium after falling to the Texas A&M Aggies in Baton Rouge.

In what has become a challenging season for Johnson and Co. after capturing the title last year, the program's head coach provided an honest assessment on where LSU is currently at, what's gone wrong, and what's next.

"This will never happen again. We need to be able to stay on the ball better and hit the ball back through the middle of the field in the other way and hit the ball lower with shorter swings," Johnson said on Friday.

"I made some mistakes in constructing the team and trying to replace two guys that were irreplaceable where we should have looked for replacing them through guys that were already in the program and then replaced the guys that were athletic and could play defense and be more complete players.

"We won't make that mistake again. The power moving forward will come from players that start their career here and develop into it, like Jake [Brown] has this year. But I can't do anything about that now. But what I can do is try to get them to understand, like, Texas A&M, a top-five team, won the game tonight because they hit the ball hard and low the other way.

"But when we pop up to short, ground out to short, flyball to center field, the appearance is we're trying to do too much, and trying to do too much is not a plan or a sign of a mature offensive baseball team."

Courtesy of LSU Tigers Baseball.

LSU will return to action on Saturday afternoon for a Southeastern Conference clash against the Texas A&M Aggies in Game 2 of the series.

The start time of Game 2 of the LSU-Texas A&M baseball series on Saturday has been moved to 4:30 p.m. CT

The game was originally scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. CT, but it has been moved to 4:30 p.m. CT Saturday due to the forecast of inclement weather.

Saturday’s 4:30 p.m. CT game will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network and streamed on SEC Network +.

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Lane Kiffin Reveals Definitive Statement on Will Wade Returning to LSU Tigers

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