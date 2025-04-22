Schedule Update: LSU Baseball vs. Northwestern State Demons on Tuesday Night
Jay Johnson and the fourth-ranked LSU Tigers will return to action on Tuesday night for a midweek clash against the Northwestern State Demons.
It'll be an in-state clash with the Tigers looking to continue their success this season in Tuesday showdowns in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.
LSU is fresh off of a series win over the Alabama Crimson Tide behind balanced attacks throughout the three-game series.
Now, it's about handling business against another in-state foe in Baton Rouge.
The Preview: Northwestern State Demons (24-17) at No. 4 LSU Tigers (34-7)
DATE/TIME
• Tuesday, April 22 at 6:30 p.m. CT
STADIUM
• Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field in Baton Rouge, La. (10,718)
RANKINGS
• LSU – No. 4 Baseball America, No. 5 USA Today, No. 7 D1 Baseball
• Northwestern State – unranked
RADIO
• LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates
• Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live; Live stats at www.LSUstats.com
ONLINE
• Tuesday’s game will be streamed on SEC Network +
Jay Johnson's Take: Tigers Looking to Carry Momentum
“We worked really hard last week, outside of just playing the games, we worked really hard, so the team needed the day off (Sunday). The work was very intentional and placed a little more volume on the players. So, the day off gave us some time to re-set and get back to work.
"You can’t get through the schedule that we play without a few bumps in the road offensively; the pitching talent is too good. I thought we had a good week last week, three good wins, including one in comeback fashion and another in close-game fashion.
"Those are important with what’s ahead of us, that the team can know it can succeed in close games.”
The Buzz: Bullpen Masterclass for the Tigers
Junior right-hander Zac Cowan earned saves in back-to-back games against Alabama on Thursday and Friday … he entered Thursday’s game in the top of the ninth inning with two outs and the bases loaded, and he retired the first Crimson Tide hitter he faced to preserve the LSU victory.
Cowan worked 3.0 innings in Friday’s game to pick up the save in the Tigers’ 4-3 win, limiting Alabama to two runs on four hits with no walks and four strikeouts … Cowan has six saves this season, and he is 2-0 with a 1.21 ERA in 37.1 innings (14 appearances).
Cowan has recorded six walks and 46 strikeouts while limiting opponents to a .170 cumulative batting average … he is tied for No. 4 in the SEC in saves, along with LSU freshman right-hander Casan Evans.
