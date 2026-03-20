Schedule Update: LSU Baseball vs. Oklahoma Sooners Start Time in Game 2 of SEC Series

Jay Johnson and the LSU Tigers will return to action on Friday night for Game 2 against the Oklahoma Sooners after capturing a victory over the SEC foe on Thursday at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

Casan Evans (2-0) limited Oklahoma to one unearned run on three hits in 7.2 innings with one walk and 15 strikeouts.

The 15 strikeouts represented the most by an LSU pitcher in an SEC regular-season game since May 5, 2023, when Paul Skenes recorded 15 strikeouts at Auburn.

Evans’ outing marked the longest of his career, and he threw 110 pitches, 76 for strikes.

“Casan is a tremendous pitcher and a tremendous competitor,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson. “I don’t think we’ve lost too many games when he’s taken the mound for us. He’s an absolute winner, one of the best pitchers in the country, and what’s awesome is the best is yet to come for him.”

Now, with a 1-0 lead in the series, LSU will send Cooper Moore to the mound on Friday night with an opportunity to capture the program's first Southeastern Conference series win of the season.

Courtesy of LSU Tigers Baseball.

No. 7 Oklahoma Sooners (17-5, 2-2 SEC) at No. 20 LSU Fighting Tigers (16-7, 2-2 SEC)

DATES/TIMES

• Friday, March 20 at 6:30 p.m. CT (SEC Network+)

• Saturday, March 21 @ 2 p.m. CT (SEC Network+)

STADIUM

• Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field in Baton Rouge, La. (10,718)

RADIO

• LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates

• Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live; Live stats at www.LSUstats.com

RANKINGS

LSU – No. 20 (NCBWA)

OU – No. 7 (Baseball America); No. 8 (D1 Baseball, USA Today, NCBWA, Perfect Game)

ABOUT THE TIGERS

• LSU junior rightfielder Jake Brown is hitting .368 (7-for-19) in LSU’s last five games with two doubles, three homers, 11 RBI, seven runs and two steals … in the Tigers’ SEC series last weekend at Vanderbilt, Brown batted .455 (5-for-11) with one double, two homers, nine RBI and four runs … he tied his career high with six RBI in Sunday’s win at Vanderbilt, delivering a three-run homer, a two-run single and a sacrifice fly … Brown is hitting a team-high .400 this season with seven doubles, 11 homers, 37 RBI, 26 runs and six steals.

• Freshman catcher Omar Serna Jr. has collected nine RBI in his last four games … he blasted his first career collegiate home run, a grand slam, on March 10 versus Creighton to erase a 4-2 fifth-inning deficit and lift the Tigers to an 8-4 win … he logged four RBI while playing in two games of the Vanderbilt series, delivering an two-run single on Saturday night, and a sacrifice fly and an RBI single on Sunday … he added a solo homer Tuesday night in the Tigers’ win over Grambling.

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