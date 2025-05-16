Schedule Update: LSU Baseball vs. South Carolina Gamecocks Game 2 Start Time
No. 1 LSU will return to action on Friday night in Columbia for a Game 2 clash against Paul Mainieri and the South Carolina Gamecocks.
After falling in Game 1 on Thursday night, Jay Johnson and the Tigers will look to rebound in Founders Park to even the series.
It'll be ace Kade Anderson on the mound for the top-ranked program in America with an opportunity to bounce back on the horizon.
A look into the Game 2 preview, schedule information and rundown from Thursday's Game 1.
The Preview: No. 1 LSU Tigers (40-13, 17-11 SEC) at South Carolina Gamecocks (28-26, 6-22 SEC)
DATES/TIMES
• Friday, May 15 at 6 p.m. CT (7 p.m. ET)
STADIUM
• Founders Park in Columbia, S.C. (8,242)
RANKINGS
• LSU – No. 1 D1 Baseball, No. 1 USA Today, No. 1 Baseball America
• South Carolina – unranked
RADIO
• LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates
• Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live; Live stats at www.LSUstats.com
TV/ONLINE
• Friday game will be televised on the SEC Network.
The Pitching Matchup: Game 2 Edition
LSU – So. LH Kade Anderson (6-1, 3.66 ERA, 76.1 IP, 20 BB, 124 SO)
SC – So. LH Jake McCoy (4-4, 6.71 ERA, 55.0 IP, 35 BB, 76 SO)
Jay Johnson's Thoughts: Pre-Series Take
“We’re excited to get back on the road and play in a great ball park at South Carolina. Their team has a ton of talent, so it will be a good challenge for our team. It’s life in the SEC, another tough weekend.
"When Coach Mainieri decided to go to South Carolina, if anybody has earned the right to do what they want to do and continue to coach, it’s him. It will be good to see him, and we’re looking forward to the games.”
The Game 1 Rundown: Gamecocks Upset LSU
South Carolina pinch runner Dalton Mashore scored from third base on a wild pitch in the bottom of the ninth inning, lifting South Carolina to a 6-5 win over top-ranked LSU at Founders Park.
South Carolina improved to 28-26 overall, 6-22 in the SEC, while LSU dropped to 40-13 overall and 17-11 in conference play.
The teams resume the series at 6 p.m. CT Friday in a game that will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network and streamed on SEC Network +.
“We didn’t play great tonight, but you can’t dwell on it,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson. “With the postseason approaching, you have to move on to the next game. We addressed a few of the mistakes we made in the game, and now we get ready for tomorrow.”
Trailing 5-4 entering the bottom of the ninth inning, South Carolina struck for two runs as third baseman KJ Scobey launched a solo homer to tie the game and Mashore later scored on the bases-loaded, two-out wild pitch.
South Carolina reliever Matthew Becker (3-3) was credited with the win after recording the final out in the top of the ninth inning prior to the Gamecocks’ rally.
LSU reliever Zac Cowan (3-3) was charged with the loss, as he allowed three runs on four hits in 1.2 innings with one walk and one strikeout.
Second baseman Daniel Dickinson’s two-run homer in the top of the first inning – his ninth dinger of the season – gave LSU an early 2-0 lead.
South Carolina narrowed the gap to 2-1 in the second when third baseman KJ Scobey lifted a sacrifice fly.
LSU extended the lead to 3-1 in the fifth on first baseman Jared Jones’ RBI single, but the Gamecocks tied the game in the sixth on an RBI triple by shortstop Henry Kaczmar and a sacrifice fly by designated hitter Kennedy Jones.
The Tigers plated two runs in the eighth when shortstop Steven Milam delivered a sacrifice fly and third baseman Michael Braswell III lined a run-scoring single.
South Carolina reduced the deficit to 5-4 in the bottom of the eighth on Kennedy Jones’ RBI single, setting the stage for the ninth-inning rally.
More LSU News:
LSU Football Wide Receiver Donating NIL Money Back to High School for Title Rings
LSU Football Holds Commitments From a Pair of Top-10 Wide Receivers in America
Brian Kelly's Take: LSU Football Searching for Ideal Starting Offensive Line Rotation
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.