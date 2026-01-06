Trinidad Chambliss Issues Statement About Future at Ole Miss
Trinidad Chambliss has made a decision about his future.
On Monday, the Ole Miss quarterback announced his intention to return to the program next season, provided the NCAA grants him an additional year of eligibility.
Chambliss posted the following to social media:
From the moment I arrived at Ole Miss, Oxford has truly felt like home and my family. I give all glory and honor to God for His guidance and faithfulness throughout this journey. This season has meant so much to me, especially because of the brothers I get to line up with every day and the unwavering support of the Oxford community. My teammates are family, and together we share a common goal, to bring a championship home to Ole Miss. While the process is still ongoing, there is no place I’d rather be than finishing my college football career in Oxford. I’m incredibly grateful for this decision and excited to continue the work alongside my teammates, Coach Pete, and the entire Ole Miss staff as we chase something special next year.
The 2025 season was Chambliss’s first at Ole Miss after transferring from Ferris State. He opened the season as the Rebels’ backup quarterback behind Austin Simmons, but after the latter suffered an injury, he took over during the team’s SEC opener against Arkansas. Ole Miss has gone 11-1 in his starts en route to a spot in the College Football Playoff semifinals.
Chambliss has had a fantastic season. Thus far, he has completed 66.4% of his passes for 3,660 yards, with 21 touchdowns and three interceptions, while adding 520 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground. He was named SEC Newcomer of the Year and second-team All-SEC for his efforts.
The 23-year-old has applied for a waiver seeking a sixth year and is reportedly “confident” the NCAA will grant it. If he doesn’t get approved, he would be out of eligibility and would have to move on to the next level. If that waiver is granted, he would return to Ole Miss.
There was speculation that Chambliss might be lured to LSU to join former Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin, but it would appear Ole Miss did a fantastic job convincing him to stay put.
Ole Miss promoted defensive coordinator Pete Golding to become its full-time head coach after Kiffin’s departure. He has led the team to two CFP victories and now has his quarterback for 2026 secured if the NCAA grants the waiver.