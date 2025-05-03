Schedule Update: LSU Baseball vs. Texas A&M Aggies in Saturday's Doubleheader
No. 2 LSU returns to action on Saturday for a Southeastern Conference clash against the Texas A&M Aggies with the stage set for a doubleheader in College Station.
Saturday’s first game will begin at 2 p.m. CT with the second game scheduled to start one hour after the first game has been completed.
Game 3 of the series will be played at 1 p.m. CT Sunday, as originally scheduled.
After taking home a series victory over the Tennessee Volunteers, Jay Johnson's crew will look to carry momentum into a three-game stretch against Texas A&M.
A look into the schedule for Saturday, how to watch and Johnson's take on the series in the Lone Star State.
The Game 1 Preview: No. 2 LSU Tigers (37-9, 14-7 SEC) at Texas A&M Aggies (25-19, 8-13 SEC)
DATES/TIMES
• Saturday, May 3 at 2 p.m. CT
STADIUM
• Blue Bell Park in Bryan-College Station, Texas (6,100)
RANKINGS
• LSU – No. 2 Baseball America, No. 2 USA Today, No. 2 D1 Baseball
• Texas A&M – unranked
RADIO
• LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates
• Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live; Live stats at www.LSUstats.com
ONLINE
• Saturday's games will be streamed on SEC Network +.
PITCHING MATCHUPS: Game 1 Edition
LSU – So. LH Kade Anderson (6-1, 3.76 ERA, 64.2 IP, 16 BB, 102 SO)
TAMU – Jr. LH Ryan Prager (2-3, 4.04 ERA, 62.1, 15 BB, 54 SO)
Jay Johnson's Thoughts: Aggies Present Tremendous Challenge
“Texas A&M is a very talented team, a team that played for the national championship last year. They have a lot of really good returning players, and we’re very familiar with their roster.
"They’ve beaten a couple of top programs (Tennessee and Arkansas) in SEC road series recently, and they played three really close games last weekend against the team that’s No. 1 right now (Texas). They’re an Omaha-caliber team. This will be a great challenge for us, and we’re excited about it.”
