Schedule Update: LSU Baseball vs. Texas A&M Aggies Start Time for Sunday's Game 3

Jay Johnson and the defending National Champion LSU Tigers will return to Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field on Sunday afternoon for Game 3 against the Texas A&M Aggies.

After suffering back-to-back losses on Friday and Saturday, Johnson and Co. will look to avoid the sweep in Baton Rouge with the Tigers eyeing a win in Game 3.

"This will never happen again. We need to be able to stay on the ball better and hit the ball back through the middle of the field in the other way and hit the ball lower with shorter swings," Johnson said on Friday.

"I made some mistakes in constructing the team and trying to replace two guys that were irreplaceable where we should have looked for replacing them through guys that were already in the program and then replaced the guys that were athletic and could play defense and be more complete players.

"We won't make that mistake again. The power moving forward will come from players that start their career here and develop into it, like Jake [Brown] has this year. But I can't do anything about that now. But what I can do is try to get them to understand, like, Texas A&M, a top-five team, won the game tonight because they hit the ball hard and low the other way."

Now, the stage is set for Sunday afternoon with first pitch set for 1 p.m. CT at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

Courtesy of LSU Tigers Baseball.

The Preview: Texas A&M Aggies (28-7, 9-5 SEC) at LSU Fighting Tigers (23-15, 6-9 SEC)

DATES/TIMES (TV)

• Sunday, April 19 at 1 p.m. CT (ESPN)

STADIUM

• Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field in Baton Rouge, La. (10,718)

RADIO

• LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates

• Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live; Live stats at www.LSUstats.com

RANKINGS

TAMU – No. 7 (USA Today), No. 9 (Baseball America), No. 10 (D1 Baseball)

QUOTING COACH JAY JOHNSON

"We need to play better baseball; I know that’s simplistic, but that’s what has to happen. It’s one-thousand percent about the way we play. You have to pitch well, defend, and excel in timely or situational hitting. This team has won games when it’s done that, but it hasn’t done it enough. I think there is plenty of better baseball in us, and it’s our job to execute.”

More LSU News:

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LSU Football's No. 1 Transfer Addition Revealed as Lane Kiffin's Top Offensive Weapon

Lane Kiffin Reveals Definitive Statement on Will Wade Returning to LSU Tigers

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