How to Watch: LSU Baseball vs. Southeastern Louisiana Lions in Midweek Showdown

The LSU Tigers will return to Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field on Tuesday night for an in-state showdown against a fiery Southeastern Louisiana squad.

In what has become a disastrous season for the defending National Champions, Jay Johnson and Co. have dropped nine consecutive SEC matchups after being swept in the program's last three series.

“I’m proud of our team for the competitive character they displayed last weekend (at Mississippi State); there were some positives in the series that we can build from. I’m proud of their effort, but this is about playing better baseball," Johnson said.

"Their engagement and the enthusiasm in the games has been outstanding, we just need to execute better in certain situations.”

Now, LSU is presented with an opportunity to get back in the win column on Tuesday night with the Lions heading to Baton Rouge for an anticipated matchup.

The Preview: Southeastern Louisiana Lions (28-17) at LSU Tigers (24-21)

DATE/TIME (ONLINE)

• Tuesday, April 28 at 6:30 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)

STADIUM

• Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field in Baton Rouge, La. (10,718)

RADIO

• LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates

• Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live; Live stats at www.LSUstats.com

Courtesy of LSU Tigers Baseball.

By The Numbers: LSU Tigers Edition

• LSU freshman catcher/DH Omar Serna Jr. batted .500 (9-for-18) in LSU’s four games last week with two doubles, three homers, eight RBI and seven runs scored … in LSU’s series at Mississippi State, Serna Jr. hit .571 (8-for-14) with two doubles, three homers, six RBI and six runs scored … he has raised his cumulative average to .314 (38-for-121) and is now the second-leading hitter on the LSU squad … Serna Jr. has collected seven doubles, six homers, 29 RBI and 25 runs on the season.

• Freshman first baseman Mason Braun hit .571 (8-for-14) in LSU’s four games last week with one triple, three RBI and five runs scored … he batted .538 (7-for-13) in the Mississippi State series with one triple, two RBI and four runs scored … Braun also walked twice and was hit by a pitch in the Mississippi State series, and he recorded a .625 on-base percentage for the weekend … Braun is now batting .305 (29-for-95) on the year with three doubles, one triple, two homers, 15 RBI and 18 runs.

• Junior shortstop Steven Milam has a current reached-base safely streak that has stretched to 22 games, and he is also riding an 11-game hitting streak … he is batting .364 (16-for-44) during the 11-game hitting streak with four doubles, three homers, 10 RBI and seven runs scored … Milam has committed just one error all season in 162 chances, producing a .994 fielding percentage.

• Sophomore left-hander Danny Lachenmayer delivered two outstanding relief performances last week versus New Orleans and Mississippi State, working a combined 3.2 innings with no runs, no hits, three walks and eight strikeouts … he pitched an LSU career-long 2.0 innings at Mississippi State on Saturday, blanking the Bulldogs with no hits, two walks and three strikeouts … Lachenmayer worked 1.2 scoreless relief innings versus New Orleans on Tuesday with no hits, one walk and five strikeouts, marking his highest strikeouts total in his first season with the Tigers.

• Sophomore centerfielder Derek Curiel leads LSU in batting average at .337, and he has produced nine doubles, two triples, five homers, 39 RBI and 47 runs scored … Curiel is No. 4 in the SEC in base hits (61) and No. 7 in the league in triples (2).

• LSU collected 24 runs on 32 hits in last weekend’s Mississippi State series, producing five doubles, one triple and seven home runs … LSU has hit a total of 74 homers on the season, which places the Tigers seventh among the SEC’s home run leaders.

More LSU News:

LSU Football True Freshman Defensive Weapon Drawing Immediate Praise From Lane Kiffin

Jay Johnson, LSU Baseball Suffers Brutal Loss in Jake Brown's Season-Ending Injury

LSU Football Beats Out Ohio State Buckeyes, Texas A&M Aggies for No. 5 ATH in America

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