Six LSU Baseball Players, Signees Selected on First Day of 2026 MLB Draft

There is no more important time of the offseason for LSU baseball than the MLB Draft.

It's pretty clear by draft day which current Tigers are going to hit the professional scene, so the uncertainty comes from the high school signees that are waiting to see if they get drafted high enough to sign with a major league club or come to school.

On the first day of the draft, which consisted of rounds 1-4, three guys who played for LSU in 2026 were drafted, and three signees heard their name called as well. Here is who was picked on day one.

Derek Curiel - Round 1, No. 5 overall; Pittsburgh Pirates

Derek Curiel rounds the bases against Southern in 2026 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Collegiate players are being valued higher than ever in the MLB Draft, and Derek Curiel's high-contact approach is what made him an attractive prospect. He batted .349 over his two years at LSU, and had an on-base percentage of .452.

Curiel's knowledge of the strike zone and his eye is going to benefit him in the Automatic Ball-Strike system era. It makes up for his lack of power. Curiel only hit 13 homers over the last two years.

Curiel is also an elite fielder who showed that he can consistently play left and center field. He won a Gold Glove award in 2026, and offers that same skill in major league parks.

His speed that is visible in his defense as well as his offense. LSU didn't steal many bases in 2026, but Curiel led the team with 13 bags, and was only caught stealing twice.

Logan Schmidt - Round 2, No. 59 overall; Cleveland Guardians

LSU pitching coach Nate Yeskie visits the mound during a 2025 game | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Logan Schmidt is LSU's top-rated signee in the 2026 class, and he will most likely be beginning his professional career without a chance to suit up for the Tigers.

The 59th pick comes with a slot value of $1,598,900, a number that is too good to pass up. He reclassified into the 2026 to be able to move on from high school sooner.

Schmidt was selected just lower than his top-50 rankings by ESPN, The Athletic and MLB.com, but still has a good chance to become a major league starter within the next six years.

Jake Brown - Round 2, No. 65 overall; Seattle Mariners

Jake Brown celebrates in a 2026 game against Northeastern | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

LSU had another outfielder selected in the first two rounds when Jake Brown was taken off the board at the end of the second round.

Brown was recruited as a left handed pitcher but turned into one of the best left-handed power hitters in the SEC at the beginning of the 2026 season. His year was cut short in April with a broken hamate bone.

He hit 16 home runs in 41 games, which helped leap his slugging percentage to .642. Brown's ascension in his junior year as one of LSU's best hitters greatly helped his draft stock.

Brown joins former LSU pitcher Kade Anderson, who was selected third overall last year, in the Mariners organization.

Jensen Hirschkorn - Round 3, No. 84 overall; Atlanta Braves

Jay Johnson stands watching during the 2025 College World Series | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jensen Hirschkorn was selected early in the third round, coming in above his slot for the Braves. The Braves drafted below slot earlier in the draft to save money for Hirschkorn.

The righty was reportedly asking for a decent amount of money, and the 84th overall slot holds a value just south of $1 million.

He is ranked as the No. 56 prospect by MLB.com, and is just two spots lower according to ESPN. Hirschkorn will not make it to campus, which was expected, but still stings as LSU looks for reliable starters in future years.

Wessley Roberson - Round 4, No. 115 overall; Miami Marlins

LSU huddles on the field before a game at the 2025 College World Series | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LSU's first position player signee to go is an outfielder. It would have taken a while for Wessley Roberson to get in the mix, as the outfield is packed in 2026 and beyond.

His selection at 115th overall, coming with a slot value of $677,500 that is a little above the minimum he would have taken to sign. Roberson was ranked as the No. 175 prospect by ESPN

Roberson has strong tools in all parts of his game, and is going to develop in professional baseball.

Deven Sheerin - Round 4, No. 128 overall; Philadelphia Phillies

Deven Sheerin celebrates in a 2026 game against Tennessee | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Deven Sheerin burst out onto the scene in 2026 after missing the 2025 season with a torn ACL, which would have been his first year pitching at LSU. He spent one year at Mount St. Mary's.

He is known for both his powerful fastball as well as his larger-than-life celebrations and energy.

During the 2026 season, Sheerin posted a 4.78 ERA over 37.2 innings. He struck out 58 while only walking 18. He was one of LSU's most reliable relievers throughout the year.

He has the ability to transition into a start as a pro, but the Phillies also now have a new more-than-capable starter in their organization.

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