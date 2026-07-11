LSU Two-Way Signee Withdraws From MLB Draft, Becoming Third Signee to Make it to Campus

One night before the draft, LSU head coach Jay Johnson struck again.

LSU is getting both left-handed pitching depth and a power lefty bat in just one prospect, after Lucas Nawrocki announced that he was withdrawing his name from the 2026 MLB Draft and will attend LSU. In the field, he plays outfield and first base.

Nawrocki becomes the third member of LSU's freshman class to confirm he will suit up for the Tigers, joining left-handed pitcher Braxton Beaty and lefty outfielder Nate Davis. LSU is loading up with lefties after many of its lefty bats left after the season, via the draft or running out of eligibility.

Nawrocki, who is from Aledo, Texas was the No. 153 ranked draft prospect by MLB.com. Since he is coming to school, the 18-year-old will not be draft-eligible again until the 2029 MLB draft.

How will Nawrocki help LSU?

Lucas Nawrocki pitches the ball | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The depth that Nawrocki brings is going to be key as LSU has loaded up in the transfer portal. LSU was hampered in 2026 by a lack of depth after some transfers didn't live up to expectations or got hurt.

On the pitching side, Nawrocki brings a three-pitch mix featuring a four-seam fastball, slider, and changeup. His fastball has touched 95 mph, but his slider is what makes him a top prospect.

MLB.com's scouting report said that Nawrocki "may have the best slider in the Draft," and it ranges between 82-85 mph. That wicked pitch is going to be what makes him great at LSU, as long as he can control it through the new coaching that he will get in the summer and fall.

His changeup isn't used often, since his slider gets so many swings and misses even though opponents know what's coming.

As a batter, Nawrocki hit baseballs at 109 mph with a wood bat at the MLB Draft Combine. Over his 85 at-bats during the last two years, he batted for an unthinkable .553 average, according to Maxpreps.

The outfield that seems to be full of transfers, with a potential for the freshman Davis to get in the mix, now has another candidate for playing time. According to LouisianaSports.net, Nawrocki will "absolutely" be a two-way player.

Nawrocki only stands 5'11, but he weighs 197 pounds, which helps his barreled balls get hit well over 100 mph. The lefty hits heavy to the pull side, so he will likely become familiar with the Diamond Deck in right field.

Many LSU signees still haven't announced their decision, but those who are coming to campus will make it known soon. The MLB Draft begins Saturday at noon with rounds 1-4, and rounds 5-20 will take place Sunday, starting at 10:30 a.m.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.