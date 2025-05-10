Start Time and How to Watch: LSU Baseball vs. Arkansas Razorbacks in Critical Game 2
No. 3 LSU returns to Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field on Saturday for a Game 2 matchup against the Arkansas Razorbacks in a critical showdown.
Jay Johnson and Co. earned a thrilling victory over the top-ranked Razorbacks on Friday night behind late-inning magic from the Tigers.
“It was a great win for our team,” Johnson said. “To beat that caliber of pitching that Arkansas has is awesome. Our players have a lot of confidence, and we’re working hard to be better. I have the privilege of knowing how hard our team works every day.
“The margin between winning and losing is small, so we will just keep working and stay together and play to win tight games against really good teams.”
Now, after earning a Game 1 victory, all eyes are on LSU looking to capture a critical win on Saturday night to take home the series.
A look into the Game 2 preview, broadcast information and a scouting report on the Razorbacks.
The Preview: No. 1 Arkansas Razorbacks (40-10, 17-8 SEC) at No. 3 LSU Tigers (39-11, 16-9 SEC)
DATES/TIMES
• Saturday, May 10 at 5:30 p.m. CT
STADIUM
• Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field in Baton Rouge, La. (10,718)
RANKINGS
• LSU – No. 3 D1 Baseball, No. 3 NCBWA, No. 4 USA Today, No. 6 Baseball America
• Arkansas – No. 1 NCBWA, No. 2 USA Today, No. 3 Baseball America, No. 7 D1 Baseball
RADIO
• LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates
• Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live; Live stats at www.LSUstats.com
TV/ONLINE
• Saturday's Game 2 matchup will be televised on the SEC Network.
The Pitching Matchup: Game 2 Edition
LSU – Jr. RH Anthony Eyanson (7-2, 3.16 ERA, 68.1 IP, 26 BB, 105 SO)
ARK – Jr. RH Gage Wood (1-0, 3.77 ERA, 14.1 IP, 2 BB, 28 SO)
The Scouting Report: Arkansas Razorbacks Edition
Arkansas is 40-9 overall, 17-7 in the SEC, two games behind first-place Texas in the league standings … the Razorbacks swept a three-game SEC series against Texas last weekend in Fayetteville, Ark.
Arkansas is No. 1 in the SEC with a .316 team batting average, and the Razorbacks also lead the league in hits (519) and runs (454).
Arkansas is third in the league with 102 home runs this season … the Razorbacks’ pitching staff is No. 4 in the SEC with a 3.75 ERA, and Arkansas is fifth in the league in opponent batting average (.224).
Arkansas infielder Wehiwa Aloy is batting .376 with 16 doubles, one triple, 17 home runs and 52 RBI … his younger brother, INF/OF Kuhio Aloy, is hitting .359 with 14 doubles, 12 homers and 65 RBI … outfielder Charles Davalan is batting .351 with eight doubles, one triple, 13 homers and 49 RBI.
