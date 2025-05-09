Start Time and How to Watch: LSU Baseball vs. Arkansas Razorbacks in Key SEC Clash
No. 3 LSU return to Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field on Friday night to begin a three-game Southeastern Conference series against the Arkansas Razorbacks.
It'll be a top-five matchup in Baton Rouge with the No. 1 ranked Razorbacks making the trek down to the Bayou State for a three-game series.
LSU will roll out Kade Anderson in Game 1 with the program looking to get off to a hot start against a fiery Razorbacks squad at home.
As it currently stands, first pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. CT in Alex Box Stadium, but inclement weather in the Baton Rouge area could delay the start time.
A look into the Game 1 preview, broadcast information and a scouting report on the Razorbacks ahead of the showdown.
The Preview: No. 1 Arkansas Razorbacks (40-9, 17-7 SEC) at No. 3 LSU Tigers (38-11, 15-9 SEC)
DATES/TIMES
• Friday, May 9 at 6:30 p.m. CT
STADIUM
• Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field in Baton Rouge, La. (10,718)
RANKINGS
• LSU – No. 3 D1 Baseball, No. 3 NCBWA, No. 4 USA Today, No. 6 Baseball America
• Arkansas – No. 1 NCBWA, No. 2 USA Today, No. 3 Baseball America, No. 7 D1 Baseball
RADIO
• LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates
• Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live; Live stats at www.LSUstats.com
TV/ONLINE
• Friday’s game will be streamed on SEC Network +; the games on Saturday and Sunday will be televised on the SEC Network.
PITCHING MATCHUPS: Game 1
LSU – So. LH Kade Anderson (6-1, 3.57 ERA, 70.2 IP, 19 BB, 114 SO)
ARK – Jr. LH Zach Root (6-3, 3.95 ERA, 66.0 IP, 24 BB, 92 SO)
Jay Johnson's Take: Arkansas Presents Tremendous Challenge
“Arkansas is a real complete team, I think they’re the only team in the country with 40 wins this season. We’re really excited about this challenge and very happy to be playing at home.
"It’s going to require all of us – our coaches, our players, our fans to be awesome this weekend. Arkansas is probably playing better than anyone in the country right now.”
Scouting Report: Arkansas Edition
Arkansas is 40-9 overall, 17-7 in the SEC, two games behind first-place Texas in the league standings … the Razorbacks swept a three-game SEC series against Texas last weekend in Fayetteville, Ark.
Arkansas is No. 1 in the SEC with a .316 team batting average, and the Razorbacks also lead the league in hits (519) and runs (454).
Arkansas is third in the league with 102 home runs this season … the Razorbacks’ pitching staff is No. 4 in the SEC with a 3.75 ERA, and Arkansas is fifth in the league in opponent batting average (.224).
Arkansas infielder Wehiwa Aloy is batting .376 with 16 doubles, one triple, 17 home runs and 52 RBI … his younger brother, INF/OF Kuhio Aloy, is hitting .359 with 14 doubles, 12 homers and 65 RBI … outfielder Charles Davalan is batting .351 with eight doubles, one triple, 13 homers and 49 RBI.
