Coveted Ohio State Buckeyes Transfer Announces Commitment to Lane Kiffin and LSU

Ohio State Buckeyes safety Faheem Delane has committed to Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers after taking a visit to Baton Rouge on Thursday, according to On3 Sports.

Delane checks in as a Top-10 safety in the portal with Kiffin and the LSU Tigers securing the elite prospect after entering the market following one season with Ryan Day's Buckeyes.

The 6-foot-1, 210-pounder signed with Ohio State out of high school as the No. 8 ranked safety in the 2025 Recruiting Class where he appeared in all 13 games for the Buckeyes.

Now, the younger brother of former LSU Tigers cornerback Mansoor Delane, a projected first-round 2026 NFL Draft selection, is set to follow in his footsteps and join the Bayou Bengals after making his move.

Kiffin and the Bayou Bengals hosted Delane on a visit to Baton Rouge on Thursday with the program ultimately locking n the coveted defensive back where he joins a talented safety room in 2026.

LSU returns both Dashawn Spears and Tamarcus Cooley from the 2025 roster while adding both Delane and Boise State transfer Ty Benefield - the No. 2 safety in the portal.

The 6-foot-2, 204-pounder received interest from a myriad of schools once officially in the Transfer Portal with LSU beating out the likes of the Oregon Ducks throughout his process.

Benefield logged 105 total tackles, 69 total tackles, 3 pass breakups, 2 interceptions and 1 forced fumble across the 2025 season for his Broncos squad.

The LSU Tigers Transfer Additions on Defense:

EDGE (3)

Jordan Ross - 6'5, 245 pounds - Tennessee Volunteers

Jaylen Brown - 6'5, 265 pounds - South Carolina Gamecocks

Achilles Woods - 6.3, 289 pounds - South Alabama Jaguars

Defensive Line (2)

Malik Blocton - 6'3, 291 pounds - Auburn Tigers

Stephiylan Green - 6'4, 290 pounds - Clemson Tigers

Safety (2):

Ty Benefield - 6'2, 205 pounds - Boise State Broncos

Faheem Delane - 6/1, 210 pounds - Ohio State Buckeyes

“This place is built for championships with championship expectations. We understand that, but as an elite competitor, that’s exactly what you want, and that’s why we’re here,” Kiffin said at his introductory press conference. …

"I know that we have, with the passion of LSU family and our LSU players, that we have everything to bring championship football back to LSU.

“It’s time for LSU to take its place back as the best program in all of college football. … I’m uniquely prepared at 50 years old for this job to have been so many places, done good things, made a lot of mistakes and made them really early on.”

