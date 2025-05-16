Start Time and How to Watch: LSU Baseball vs. South Carolina Gamecocks in Game 2
No. 1 LSU will return to Founders Park on Friday night for a Game 2 matchup against the South Carolina Gamecocks in Columbia.
First pitch is set for 6 p.m. CT with Kade Anderson taking the mound for the Tigers.
After a Game 1 loss to the Gamecocks on Thursday night, No. 1 ranked LSU will look to get back on track to even the series on Friday.
“We didn’t play great tonight, but you can’t dwell on it," Johnson said on Thursday. “With the postseason approaching, you have to move on to the next game. We addressed a few of the mistakes we made in the game, and now we get ready for [Friday].”
Now, all focus turns towards Friday night in Columbia with the Tigers looking to bounce back in South Carolina.
A look into the Game 2 preview, broadcast information and scouting report on the Gamecocks heading into the Friday night matchup.
The Preview: No. 1 LSU Tigers (40-13, 17-11 SEC) at South Carolina Gamecocks (28-26, 6-22 SEC)
DATES/TIMES
• Friday, May 15 at 6 p.m. CT (7 p.m. ET)
STADIUM
• Founders Park in Columbia, S.C. (8,242)
RANKINGS
• LSU – No. 1 D1 Baseball, No. 1 USA Today, No. 1 Baseball America
• South Carolina – unranked
RADIO
• LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates
• Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live; Live stats at www.LSUstats.com
TV/ONLINE
• Friday game will be televised on the SEC Network.
The Pitching Matchup: Game 2 Edition
LSU – So. LH Kade Anderson (6-1, 3.66 ERA, 76.1 IP, 20 BB, 124 SO)
SC – So. LH Jake McCoy (4-4, 6.71 ERA, 55.0 IP, 35 BB, 76 SO)
The Scouting Report: Meet the Gamecocks
• South Carolina is 27-26 overall, 5-22 in the SEC … the Gamecocks posted a 6-5 win over Winthrop on Tuesday night after being swept at Auburn last weekend in a three-game SEC series.
• The Gamecocks are coached by Paul Mainieri, who worked as LSU’s coach from 2007-21 and led the Tigers to five College World Series appearances and the 2009 National Championship … Mainieri retired from LSU after the 2021 season and was hired by South Carolina in the summer of 2024.
• South Carolina is No. 13 in the SEC with a .269 team batting average, and the Gamecocks have recorded 88 doubles, five triples, 55 homers and 44 stolen bases in 59 attempts … the South Carolina pitching staff is No. 15 in the SEC with a 6.28 cumulative ERA, and the Gamecocks’ opponent batting average is .264.
• Outfielder Nathan Hall leads South Carolina at the plate, batting .330 with 13 doubles, seven homers and 38 RBI … OF/INF Ethan Petry is batting .321 with 10 doubles, one triple, 10 homers and 34 RBI, and INF/OF Jase Woita is hitting .312 with five doubles, six homers, and 20 RBI.
