LSU Football EDGE, Georgia Native Reveals Transfer Decision Amid Lane Kiffin Rebuild

LSU Tigers edge rusher CJ Jackson intends to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal and depart Baton Rouge after two seasons with the program, according to CBS Sports.

The Tucker (Ga.) native signed with the LSU program as a Top-35 edge rusher in the 2024 Recruiting Cycle where he landed in the Bayou State over the likes of the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, Alabama Crimson Tide, and Clemson Tigers, among several others.

Jackson checks in as a 6-foot-4, 250-pounder that suited up in six games with the LSU Tigers across his two-year stint - compiling three total tackles, two tackles for loss, and 0.5 sacks with the program.

He redshirted in his true freshman season and will have three years of eligibility remaining at his next destination as Lane Kiffin and Co. have now seen over 30 members of the 2025 roster reveal their departures after new leadership arrived in Baton Rouge.

LSU is retooling the defensive line with multiple additions this week - along with South Carolina Gamecocks EDGE Jaylen Brown revealing his move to Baton Rouge on Thursday.

LSU redshirt freshman edge rusher CJ Jackson has entered the transfer portal, @chris_hummer and I have learned.



Was a Class of 2024 four-star recruit. Played in five games this season. pic.twitter.com/GZw0NUWYSi — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 8, 2026

South Carolina Gamecocks edge rusher Jaylen Brown is Baton Rouge bound after revealing a commitment to Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers on Thursday morning.

Brown, a former Top-150 prospect in the 2024 Recruiting Cycle, began his collegiate career with the Missouri Tigers prior to making his way to South Carolina for the 2025 season.

The 6-foot-5, 265 pounder then sat out the 2025 season after a right knee injury during spring camp and will have three seasons of eligibility remaining after taking a redshirt year this fall.

Brown became the third defensive lineman the LSU Tigers have added across the last 72 hours where he joins Clemson defensive tackle Stephiylan Green and Auburn's Malik Blocton as the trio of additions in the trenches.

Which LSU Tigers have departed this offseason?

The Departures [32]: Transfer Portal Edition

- Kylan Billiot: Wide Receiver

- Jelani Watkins: Wide Receiver

- Ashton Stamps: Cornerback

- Ahmad Breaux: Defensive Lineman

- Wallace Foster IV: Cornerback

- Sydir Mitchell: Defensive Lineman

- Ju'Juan Johnson: Running Back

- Kaleb Jackson: Running Back

- Colin Hurley: Quarterback

- Carius Curne: Offensive Lineman

- Coen Echols: Offensive Lineman

- Javien Toviano: Safety

- DJ Chester - Offensive Lineman

- Austin Ausberry - Safety

- Paul Mubenga - Offensive Lineman

- Ory Williams - Offensive Lineman

- Princeton Malbrue: Linebacker

- Khayree Lee: Offensive Lineman

- Joel Rogers: Safety

- Donovan Green: Tight End

- Kyle Parker: Wide Receiver

- Destyn Hill: Wide Receiver

- Ethan Calloway: Offensive Lineman

- Caden Durham: Running Back

- JT Lindsey: Running Back

- Michael Van Buren: Quarterback

- Zion Williams: Defensive Line

- TaRon Francis: Wide Receiver

- Aeron Burrell: Kicker

- Jardin Gilbert: Safety

- Walter Mathis: Defensive Lineman

- CJ Jackson: EDGE

