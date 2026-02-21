Start Time and How to Watch: LSU Tigers Baseball vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Jay Johnson and the LSU Tigers return to action on Saturday morning for a non-conference clash against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the Live Like Lou Jax College Classic at VyStar Ballpark.

Zach Yorke finished 3-for-4 on the day with the homer, a sacrifice fly and four RBI. Shortstop Steven Milam, designated hitter Mason Braun, second baseman Seth Dardar and leftfielder Tanner Reaves each provided two RBI, as the Tigers collected 18 hits in the contest.

“The story of this game was the amount of guys we have who can take quality at-bats,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson. “We’re never going to be out of a game with our offensive approach. The eighth inning was special; we have a lot of mature hitters that we can put in good spots to be successful.

"It was a great performance today up and down the lineup, and there were a lot of things today that we can look at as positives.”

The Tigers return to action at 11 a.m. CT Saturday when they face Notre Dame in VyStar Ballpark in a game that will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network and streamed on D1Baseball.com.

STADIUM

• VyStar Ballpark in Jacksonville, Fla. (11,000)

RANKINGS

• LSU – No. 1 NCBWA, No. 1 Perfect Game; No. 2 Baseball America; No. 2 D1 Baseball

• IU, ND, UCF – unranked

RADIO

• LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates

• Live audio at LSUsports.net/live; Live stats at www.LSUstats.com

ONLINE

• The games will be streamed live on D1Baseball.com | How to Watch

Courtesy of LSU Tigers Baseball.

LSU SERIES RECORDS VS. TEAMS IN THE LIVE LIKE LOU JAX COLLEGE CLASSIC

• LSU has a 6-2-1 all-time record vs. Indiana, as the teams first faced each other in 1926 … the Tigers and Hoosiers last met in 2020 in a three-game season-opening series in Baton Rouge, and LSU won two of three contests … LSU is 5-5 all-time against Notre Dame, and the Tigers first met the Irish in 1928 …

Saturday’s meeting will be the first since 2018, when Notre Dame won two of three games over LSU in a season-opening series in Baton Rouge … LSU is 16-4 all-time against UCF in a series that began in 1985 … the teams last met in 2009, when the Tigers swept the Knights in a three-game series in Baton Rouge.

PITCHING MATCHUPS, 2 SO)

Saturday

LSU – Jr. RH Cooper Moore (1-0, 1.50 ERA, 6.0 IP, 0 BB, 11 SO)

ND – Fr. LH Caden Crowell (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 3.0 IP, 4 BB, 3 SO)

QUOTING COACH JAY JOHNSON

“We’re happy to be here in Jacksonville, it’s a beautiful ball park. I think there’s an advantage to getting out of town and playing on the road, because there aren’t so many things going on outside of baseball, and that’s a positive. If you’re going to have a successful year, you’re going to have to be successful away from home, so this is a good opportunity for us against some very good teams this weekend. It’s an opportunity to learn more about our team and try to put our players in a position to win.”

Scouting the Fighting Irish:

- Notre Dame Is 2-1 this year as the Irish opened the season with two wins in a three-game series at Florida Atlantic … the Irish were 32-21 overall last season, 14-16 in ACC play (11th place).

More LSU News:

LSU Football, Ohio State Buckeyes, USC Trojans Among Top Schools for No. 4 Rated WR

LSU Football Predicted to Land Commitment From Elite Louisiana Running Back

Paul Finebaum Reveals Bold Statement on LSU Football's Lane Kiffin Amid Major Move

Join the Community: