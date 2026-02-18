LSU Tigers Baseball vs. Nicholls State Starting Lineups, Start Time and TV Channel

Jay Johnson and the LSU Tigers will return to action on Wednesday afternoon for a non-conference clash against the Nicholls State Colonels at Alex Box Stadium.

The defending National Champions are coming off of a series sweep over the Milwaukee Panthers followed by a strong win over Kent State on Monday to move to 4-0 on the season.

“(The win over Kent State on Monday) was a great win for our team, one of the best wins in the early season in college baseball," Johnson said.

"We’re happy to get through these first four games with four wins; when you play four games in four days, it can get a little dicey, but I was really pleased with the team (Monday night); it was a good win, and now we get ready for Wednesday.”

Now, the stage is set for an in-state showdown against the Nicholls Colonels with first pitch set for 1 p.m. CT.

Nicholls Colonels (0-4) at No. 1 LSU Tigers (4-0)

DATE/TIME

• Wednesday, February 18 @ 1 p.m. CT

STADIUM

• Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field (10,718)

RANKINGS

• LSU – No. 1 NCBWA, No. 1 Perfect Game; No. 2 Baseball America; No. 2 D1 Baseball

• NICH – unranked

RADIO

• LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates

• Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live; Live stats at www.LSUstats.com

ONLINE

• The game will be streamed live on SEC Network +

Courtesy of LSU Tigers Baseball.

The Starting Lineup: LSU Edition

LSU SERIES RECORD VS. NICHOLLS

• LSU leads the all-time series with Nicholls, 62-25, and the schools’ first meeting occurred in 1968 … LSU defeated Nicholls twice last season – a 5-3 win on April 8 in Thibodaux, La., and a 13-3 victory (7 innings) on February 24 in Baton Rouge … LSU has a three-game win streak in its series with Nicholls; the Colonels last defeated the Tigers on April 25, 2023, in Baton Rouge by a 6-5 score.

ABOUT THE TIGERS

• LSU opened the 2026 season with a three-game sweep of Milwaukee last weekend in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field, and the Tigers improved to 4-0 on Monday night with a 10-7 home win over Kent State … the Tigers’ 15-5 victory on Friday marked LSU’s 25th straight victory in a season-opening game.

• Junior rightfielder Jake Brown was named Tuesday to the Baseball America National Team of the Week for his outstanding performance in the Tigers’ first four games of the 2026 season … Brown, a product of Sulphur, La., is hitting .529 (9-for-17) in LSU’s first four games with two doubles, four homers, 10 RBI and seven runs … he hit two homers in back-to-back games versus Milwaukee on Sunday and versus Kent State on Monday, becoming the first LSU player to accomplish the feat since March 11 and 12, 2023, when Jared Jones blasted two homers in consecutive games versus Samford … Brown launched his first career college grand slam and collected a career-high six RBI in Sunday’s win over Milwaukee.

• Redshirt junior right-hander Gavin Guidry on Friday made his first appearance on the mound since June 2, 2024, and he delivered a dominating relief effort … Guidry, who missed the entire 2025 season due to a back injury, earned the win over Milwaukee for the Tigers by working the final two innings, allowing no runs on one hit with no walks and five strikeouts … he followed up with another brilliant effort on Monday versus Kent State, earning the save by working 2.1 perfect innings with five strikeouts … in 4.1 innings this season, Guidry has allowed just one hit with no walks and 10 strikeouts.

Courtesy of LSU Tigers Baseball.

• Junior right-hander Cooper Moore was named Tuesday to the Baseball America National Team of the Week after he defeated Milwaukee on Saturday, allowing just one run on four hits in 6.0 innings with no walks and a career-best 11 strikeouts … his previous collegiate career high for strikeouts came on May 10, 2025, when he recorded 10 strikeouts for Kansas in a game against BYU … Moore threw 76 pitches in his outing on Saturday, 61 for strikes, marking an 80 percent strikes rate.

• The LSU pitching staff recorded 49 strikeouts in the three-game Milwaukee series, marking the most Ks pitched by the Tigers in a three-game series since at least 1992 … LSU surpassed the previous high total of 45 strikeouts recorded in last season’s three-game series versus Purdue Fort Wayne … the Tigers’ staff added 15 strikeouts on Monday versus Kent State to increase their season total to 64, an average of 16 Ks per game … LSU has led the nation in strikeouts in each of the last two seasons, with 780 in 2024 and 733 in 2025.

• LSU is hitting .376 (53-for-141) as a team through its first four games with 14 doubles, one triple, 10 homers and 51 runs … the Tigers have posted a .474 on-base percentage that includes 21 walks and seven hit batsmen … LSU hit .385 (40-for-104) in the three-game Milwaukee series with 12 doubles, one triple, six homers, 41 runs and three stolen bases.

• Sophomore catcher Cade Arrambide batted .500 (6-for-12) in last weekend’s sweep over Milwaukee with two doubles, one homer, four RBI, and five runs scored … he launched a three-run homer in the seventh inning on Friday to break a 5-5 tie and highlight a six-run outburst in the frame.

• Infielders Seth Dardar and Trent Caraway each enjoyed outstanding debuts in LSU uniforms over the weekend vs. Milwaukee … Dardar, a transfer from Kansas State, lined a double, launched two homers and collected six RBI … Caraway, a transfer from Oregon State, produced one double, one triple and five RBI in the series … through LSU’s first four games, Dardar and Caraway are tied for second on the squad in RBI with six apiece.

ABOUT THE COLONELS

• Nicholls opened the 2026 season last weekend in Knoxville, Tenn., where the Colonels dropped three straight games to Tennessee … Nicholls was defeated by South Alabama, 7-5, in the Colonels’ home opener on Tuesday night … the Colonels’ second-year head coach is Brent Haring, who worked as LSU’s director of operations in 2024 … Nicholls posted a 17-32 record in 2025, and the Colonels were 10-20 in the Southland Conference.

• Nicholls was limited to three runs on 14 hits in its three games at Tennessee last weekend … outfielder Nico Rijo-Berger was 3-for-9 in the series, and infielder Caston Thompson homered and produced three RBI over the weekend.

More LSU News:

Elite LSU Football Running Back Impressing With Major Speed During Offseason Workouts

Kim Mulkey and LSU Women's Basketball Battling South Carolina for No. 3 Prospect

Every LSU Football Player That Received an Invitation to the 2026 NFL Combine

Join the Community: