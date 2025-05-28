The Baton Rouge Regional: When Do LSU Baseball Tickets Go on Sale for the Weekend?
No. 6 overall seeded LSU will open NCAA Tournament play on Friday afternoon at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field for a clash against the Little Rock Trojans.
Jay Johnson and Co. will host the Baton Rouge Regional with the program preparing to get their postseason run underway in the Bayou State.
The four-team, double-elimination regional will open with the LSU squaring off against Little Rock followed by Dallas Baptist taking on Rhode Island.
LSU is playing host to an NCAA Regional for the 28th time and for the second time in the past three seasons.
LSU (43-14) is the No. 1 seed in the Baton Rouge Regional and Little Rock (24-32), the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament champion, is the regional’s No. 4 seed.
The LSU-Little Rock game will be televised on the SEC Network and broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network.
No. 2 seed Dallas Baptist will meet No. 3 seed Rhode Island at 6:30 p.m. CT Friday in the second game of the Baton Rouge Regional, and the contest will be streamed on ESPN +.
2025 NCAA BATON ROUGE REGIONAL SCHEDULE
Friday, May 30
Game 1: (1) LSU vs (4) Little Rock @ 2 p.m. CT (SEC Network)
Game 2: (2) Dallas Baptist vs (3) Rhode Island @ 6:30 p.m. CT (ESPN +)
Saturday, May 31
Game 3: Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2 @ 1 p.m. CT
Game 4: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 @ 5 p.m. CT
Sunday, June 1
Game 5: Winner of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game @ 2 p.m. CT
Game 6: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game @ 8 p.m. CT
Monday, June 2
Game 7: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 4 – TBD *if necessary
Below is ticket information for the 2025 NCAA Baton Rouge Regional:
- A limited number of all-session tickets will go on sale to the public at 9 a.m. CT on Wednesday, May 28. Parking permits will also go on sale at 9 a.m. CT Wednesday. Tickets and parking will be available to purchase at www.LSUtix.net
- Individual session tickets, if available, for Games 1-6 will go on sale at 9 a.m. CT on Friday, May 30. Game 7 (if necessary) tickets will go on sale at 9 a.m. CT on Monday, June 2. If available, tickets may be purchased at www.LSUtix.net
NCAA Postseason History at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field
- NCAA Regional Tournaments (28): 1986, 1990, 1991, 1992, 1993, 1994, 1995, 1996, 1997, 1998, 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2008, 2009, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2019, 2023, 2025
- NCAA Super Regional Series (12): 2000, 2003, 2004, 2008, 2009, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2019, 2023
More LSU News:
LSU Target, Top-Five Quarterback in America Earns Coveted Elite 11 Invite
LSU Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier Turning Heads This Offseason, Expectations Rising
LSU's Joe Sloan Comments on One Wide Receiver to Keep Tabs on in 2025
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.