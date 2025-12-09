Will LSU Football Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier Play in the Texas Bowl vs. Houston?

The LSU Tigers will return to action on Dec. 27 for a Texas Bowl matchup against the Houston Cougars at NRG Stadium to round out the 2025 season.

In a matchup that will have multiple players performing an "audition" for Lane Kiffin and the new staff in Baton Rouge, there's a certain level of importance heading into the matchup in the Lone Star State.

But the Bayou Bengals will be without several starters in the regular season finale as players either prepare to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal or continue rehabbing injuries.

“We are in discussion with some of those veteran players who may opt out,” LSU interim coach Frank Wilson said on Tuesday.

“We’re anticipating having the lion’s share of our team in quantity and in quality to be able to participate.”

LSU will be without Garrett Nussmeier, Mansoor Delane, and linebacker Whit Weeks in the Texas Bowl against the Houston Cougars, Wilson confirmed on Tuesday.

Nussmeier has been sidelined for over a month now where LSU quarterback Michael Van Buren has taken on the starting role down the stretch of the season - suiting up in the final three games of the season.

For Nussmeier, his career with the LSU Tigers is now in the rearview mirror after five seasons in Baton Rouge.

Across the 2024 season as the starter, Nussmeier compiled 4,052 yards passing yards, 29 touchdowns, 12 interceptions, and a 142.7 rating (337/525, 64.2 percent completion).

Nussmeier has thrown for over 7,000 yards during his time in Baton Rouge, but a challenging 2025 season will be one that NFL evaluators will be keeping tabs on during the 2026 Draft process.

Now, as Texas Bowl preparation begins for the LSU Tigers, Nussmeier is officially out in what would be his final game in the purple and gold.

“I think we’ll have the guys that we finished the season with,” Wilson said on Tuesday.

“We’re still working through it. We have a couple of young guys that have entered the portal. Some will play. Some may not, necessarily.”

