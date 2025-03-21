The Betting Odds: LSU Baseball at Texas Longhorns in Top-Five SEC Battle
The No. 2 ranked LSU Tigers will hit the road to Austin (Tex.) this weekend for an SEC series against a fiery Texas Longhorns squad in Disch-Falk Field.
For Jay Johnson and the Tigers, the program is riding a 16-game winning streak heading into the weekend series with LSU off to a historic start.
Now, all attention shifts to Friday night in Texas with Game 1 of the series set to get going for 7 p.m. CT on the SEC Network.
A look into the full preview, how to watch and the current betting lines for the matchup in the Lone Star State.
The Preview: No. 2 LSU Tigers (21-1, 3-0) at No. 5 Texas Longhorns (17-2, 3-0)
DATES/TIMES
• Friday, March 21 at 7 p.m. CT
STADIUM
• Disch-Falk Field in Austin, Texas (7,211)
RANKINGS
• LSU – No. 2 D1 Baseball; No. 2 Baseball America; No. 2 USA Today
• UT – No. 5 Baseball America, No. 7 USA Today, No. 8 D1 Baseball
RADIO
• LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates
• Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live; Live stats at www.LSUstats.com
TV/ONLINE
• Friday’s game will be televised on SEC Network; Saturday and Sunday games will be streamed live on SEC Network +
PITCHING MATCHUP:
Game 1
LSU – So. LH Kade Anderson (4-0, 2.57 ERA, 28.0, 8 BB, 48 SO)
UT – Sr. LH Jared Spencer (2-0, 2.36 ERA, 26.2 IP, 10 BB, 36 SO)
The Betting Lines: LSU Baseball at Texas Longhorns
Moneyline:
- LSU Tigers - (-145)
- Texas Longhorns - (+114)
Total Runs:
- Over/Under - 10.5
Spread:
- LSU Tigers - (-1.5)
- Texas Longhorns - (+1.5)
The Scouting Report: Texas Longhorns
• Texas is 17-2 this season, and the Longhorns opened SEC play last weekend by recording a three-game sweep at Mississippi State … the Longhorns are No. 10 in the SEC with a 2.96 team batting average, and the Longhorns have produced 49 doubles, six triples, 29 homers and 24 steals in 34 attempts … the Texas pitching staff is No. 4 in the SEC with a 3.22 cumulative ERA, and UT has recorded 166 strikeouts in 167.2 innings.
• The Longhorns are led at the plate by infielder Ethan Mendoza, who is batting a team-high .406 with three triples, four homers, and 16 RBI … outfielder Max Belyeu is batting .338 with seven doubles, four homers and 14 RBI, and catcher Rylan Galvan is hitting .314 with three doubles, seven homers and 19 RBI.
