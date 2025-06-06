The Early Prediction: LSU Baseball vs. West Virginia Mountaineers in Super Regionals
Jay Johnson and the LSU Tigers will return to Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field this weekend for the Baton Rouge Super Regional against the West Virginia Mountaineers.
The Tigers will enter the clash with a well-rested one-two punch of Kade Anderson and Anthony Eyanson in the program's back pocket with LSU just two wins away from Omaha.
“And Kade, as Kade has been all year, was the best pitcher on the planet tonight. And executed at a high level," Johnson said of his ace last weekend.
But this weekend will provide a unique challenge against the Mountaineers and their "small ball" approach with only 55 home runs on the season.
The stage is set. LSU will look to handle business this weekend in the Bayou State with a date set against West Virginia.
What's the schedule in Baton Rouge? Where will the weekend slate be televised? How can LSU come away with a Super Regional win?
A look into the weekend schedule, College World Series updated odds and a prediction for the Baton Rouge Super Regional.
The Super Regional Schedule: LSU Tigers vs. West Virginia Mountaineers
Game 1: Saturday - 1:00 p.m. CT (ESPN)
Game 2: Sunday - 5:00 p.m. CT (ESPN2)
Game 3: Monday - TBD (if necessary)
The weekend slate holds a handful of the top programs in America with the updated College World Series odds now being revealed by DraftKings Sportsbook.
The LSU Tigers come in atop the odds as the favorite to capture the 2025 National Championship heading into the weekend.
The National Championship Odds: LSU's Title Chances Skyrocketing
- LSU Tigers: +330
- Arkansas Razorbacks: +380
- Tennessee Volunteers: +500
- North Carolina Tar Heels: +700
- Auburn Tigers: +1000
- Oregon State Beavers: +1100
- Florida State Seminoles: +1200
- Coastal Carolina Chanticleers: +1500
- UCLA Bruins: +1700
- Duke Blue Devils: +2000
The Prediction: LSU Punches Ticket to Omaha
LSU will roll with the one-two punch of Kade Anderson and Anthony Eyanson on the mound this weekend with freshman phenom Casan Evans in the program's back pocket for an "if necessary" Game 3.
With the tandem set to take the bump, it sets the stage for the Tigers to once again be in an efficient position to contain West Virginia's offense this weekend in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.
But the kicker this weekend will be LSU's offense.
Which version of the Tigers will arrive for NCAA Super Regional play? Has Jared Jones gotten out of his slump after hitting a bomb on Monday?
LSU has seen consistent hitting from fresman stud Derek Curiel at the top of the order with slugger Ethan Frey in the midst of a heater.
Johnson tinkered the lineup on Monday to put Frey at the top of the lineup. Will he keep it the same come Saturday against the Mountaineers?
There are a few questions remaining to be answered on the lineup front, but one thing is certain: The Tigers' talent can propel the program to the College World Series.
Frey was the unsung hero on Monday to win the Baton Rouge Regional with the program set to receive production from the Louisiana once again.
From Frey to Curiel to Danny Dickinson to Steven Milam to Luis Hernandez, the options are endless in LSU's lineup against West Virginia.
Ultimately LSU's unique blend of talent on the mound for this weekend in rested pitchers Kade Anderson and Anthony Eyanson paired with a lineup looking to carry momentum, the stage is set.
LSU is two wins away from Omaha with the Mountaineers standing in their way of a College World Series berth.
