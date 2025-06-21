The Final Betting Lines: LSU Baseball vs. Coastal Carolina in National Title Series
Jay Johnson and the LSU Tigers are back in the National Championship with a matchup against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers set for this weekend at Charles Schwab Field.
After stunning the Arkansas Razorbacks on Wednesday night, the Bayou Bengals are back in the College World Series Finals with all eyes on bringing hardware back to Baton Rouge.
"Looking forward to playing a great opponent in Coastal Carolina and Coach Schnall. I've known him for a very long time. Consider him a friend. And obviously have had long-term respect for a program that's been one of the best in college baseball over the last couple of decades," Johnson said.
"So wouldn't want to have it any other way and very thankful for the team and the efforts that they put forward to put us in this position and looking forward to a great championship series."
LSU is headlined by a myriad of Louisiana natives looking the represent the purple and gold with Kade Anderson, Jake Brown and more ready to compete for a title.
"It's awesome. It's something I've dreamed for my entire life, as I know other Louisiana guys on the team have. This is everything that you've worked for coming up," Brown said.
"In Louisiana your dream is to play baseball for LSU. And what goes with that is being able to represent it at the highest level of college baseball, which this program has been able to do year in and year out. And really just super thankful for the opportunity I've been gifted with and looking to make the most out of it."
Now, the stage is set. LSU will square off against Coastal Carolina with Game 1 set for Saturday night in Omaha.
A look into the final betting lines heading into the matchup and College World Series Finals schedule.
The Finals Betting Lines: LSU vs. Coastal Carolina
*Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook*
LSU: -1.5 (+114)
Coastal Carolina: +1.5 (-145)
Over/Under: 8.5 runs
Money Line:
- LSU: -160
- Coastal Carolina: +124
Johnson and the LSU Tigers enter Saturday night's clash as 1.5 run favorites with Coastal Carolina currently coming in as the underdog.
LSU, according to DraftKings Sportsbook, is favored at -190 to win the College World Series Finals while Coast Carolina has +155 odds.
A look into the College World Series results and the full weekend schedule for the National Championship series.
The Updated College World Series Bracket and Results:
Friday, June 13
Game 1 – Coastal Carolina 7, Arizona 4
Game 2 – Oregon State 4, Louisville 3
Saturday, June 14
Game 3 – UCLA 6, Murray State 4
Game 4 – LSU 4, Arkansas 1
Sunday, June 15
Game 5 – Louisville 8, Arizona 3 [Arizona Eliminated]
Game 6 – Coastal Carolina 6, Oregon State 2
Monday, June 16
Game 7 – Arkansas 3, Murray State 0 [Murray State Eliminated]
Tuesday, June 17
Game 8 – LSU 9, UCLA 5
Game 9 – Louisville 7 vs. Oregon State 6 [Oregon State Eliminated]
Game 10 – Arkansas 7 vs. UCLA 3 [UCLA Eliminated]
Wednesday, June 18
Game 11 – Coastal Carolina 11 vs. Louisville 3
Game 12 – LSU 6 vs. Arkansas 5
CWS Finals: LSU Tigers vs. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers
(All Times Eastern)
Game 1 (June 21): (13) Coastal Carolina vs. (6) LSU | 7 p.m. | ESPN (ESPN+)
Game 2 (June 22): (13) Coastal Carolina vs. (6) LSU | 2:30 p.m. | ABC
Game 3 (June 23): (If Necessary): (13) Coastal Carolina vs. (6) LSU | 7 p.m. | ESPN (ESPN+)
