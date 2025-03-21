The Injury Report: LSU Tigers Baseball vs. Texas Longhorns in Massive SEC Matchup
Jay Johnson and the LSU Tigers will put their 16-game winning streak to the test on Friday night in the Lone Star State with a clash against the No. 5 ranked Texas Longhorns set to get underway.
Johnson and the Tigers are fresh off of sweeping the Missouri Tigers last weekend to open Southeastern Conference play.
Now, all attention is on the showdown in Austin (Tex.) between a pair of top-five programs.
A look into the preview for Friday night, the Injury Report and Scouting Report on the Longhorns.
The Times of Interest and Latest Injury Report:
DATES/TIMES
• Friday, March 21 at 7 p.m. CT
STADIUM
• Disch-Falk Field in Austin, Texas (7,211)
RANKINGS
• LSU – No. 2 D1 Baseball; No. 2 Baseball America; No. 2 USA Today
• UT – No. 5 Baseball America, No. 7 USA Today, No. 8 D1 Baseball
RADIO
• LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates
• Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live; Live stats at www.LSUstats.com
TV/ONLINE
• Friday’s game will be televised on SEC Network; Saturday and Sunday games will be streamed live on SEC Network +
The Injury Report: Gavin Guidry's Status
LSU right-handed pitcher Gavin Guidry is yet to see the bump this year with head coach Jay Johnson continuing to provide updates on his pitcher.
"Non-throwing, non-arm related deal that just kind of crept up," Johnson said last month. "He was prepared to pitch last Wednesday and woke up on Thursday not feeling great.
"We think we really pinpointed what it was and anticipate him being ready next week."
Now, with SEC play in full swing, Guidry is still yet to take the mound for the Tigers and is listed as OUT for Friday night against the Texas Longhorns.
The No. 2 ranked LSU Tigers will hit the road to Austin (Tex.) this weekend for an SEC series against a fiery Texas Longhorns squad in Disch-Falk Field.
The Scouting Report: Texas Longhorns
• Texas is 17-2 this season, and the Longhorns opened SEC play last weekend by recording a three-game sweep at Mississippi State … the Longhorns are No. 10 in the SEC with a 2.96 team batting average, and the Longhorns have produced 49 doubles, six triples, 29 homers and 24 steals in 34 attempts … the Texas pitching staff is No. 4 in the SEC with a 3.22 cumulative ERA, and UT has recorded 166 strikeouts in 167.2 innings.
• The Longhorns are led at the plate by infielder Ethan Mendoza, who is batting a team-high .406 with three triples, four homers, and 16 RBI … outfielder Max Belyeu is batting .338 with seven doubles, four homers and 14 RBI, and catcher Rylan Galvan is hitting .314 with three doubles, seven homers and 19 RBI.
